This Ontario swimming hole is like Italy's Lake Como and it's full of crystal waters

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

A person floating in a turquoise pool of water.

A swimming hole in Ontario.

@jessmeloo | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving a summer escape with turquoise water and dramatic limestone cliffs, you might want to road trip to this stunning destination.

Just over an hour from Toronto, this Ontario swimming spot looks like something you'd stumble upon in Italy, with towering rock walls, bright blue water and a sandy stretch where you can spend the day soaking up the sun.

The Elora Quarry is a dreamy summer gem that makes you feel like you've left the province without actually having to go very far.

The former limestone quarry is surrounded by cliffs reaching up to 40 feet high, creating a dramatic backdrop around its two-acre swimming area. There's a sandy beach, shaded spots for picnicking and plenty of room to cool off in the water.

The scenery is so striking that Chatelaine named Elora Quarry one of "the best secret beaches in Canada" in 2019. The publication even said its turquoise water and rock formations will make you "swear it's Lake Como, Italy."

While you won't actually find yourself on the shores of Lake Como, the Ontario quarry delivers some serious European-summer vibes.

When you're ready to get out of the water, you can explore the conservation area's one-kilometre loop trail, which winds through cedar forest and offers views of the Grand River.

The quarry operates on a reservation system to help manage crowds. You can choose between two four-hour sessions each day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets and parking must be purchased online in advance, and walk-up admission isn't available. Adult admission is currently $12.50, while parking costs $18 per vehicle.

A few things are worth knowing before you go. The quarry has limited capacity, with up to 350 people or 150 vehicles allowed during each session, so booking ahead is especially important on hot summer days.

If you're making a full day of the trip, you can explore more of the area after your quarry session. The nearby Elora Gorge Conservation Area has scenic trails overlooking the Grand River and offers tubing during the summer season through September, 2026.

Keep in mind that the quarry and gorge are separate conservation areas, so a ticket for one doesn't include admission to the other.

Once you're done swimming, make your way into Elora itself. The charming village is known for its historic streets, independent eateries and picturesque setting along the Grand River, making it an easy place to add some small-town exploring to your summer road trip.

With its brilliant blue water, towering limestone cliffs and sandy beach, Elora Quarry is proof that you don't need to leave Ontario to find a summer getaway that feels a little bit like Lake Como.

Elora Quarry

Price: $12.50 per adult

When: Until Labour Day

Address: Elora Quarry Conservation Area, 319 Wellington Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Grand River Conservation Authority Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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