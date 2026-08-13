6 reasons why I'm glad I don't live in Ottawa anymore and won't move back long-term
I promise I still love the city 😅
Before anyone takes this way out of proportion, this is not an Ottawa hate piece. I actually love Ottawa, and I'm proud to call it my hometown.
Since moving to Japan last December, I've found myself getting pretty jealous every time something cool happens in the city. And I still have a bunch of boxes sitting in storage in Ottawa, so trust me... I'll definitely be back.
That being said, after spending some time abroad, I realized that I'm just not ready to settle down in the capital again.
So, here are the six biggest reasons I'm glad I moved away — and why I don't see myself moving back long-term (for now).
I definitely don't miss Ottawa winters
Listen, as a Canadian, I can definitely appreciate a good winter activity. Skating on the Rideau Canal, tobogganing, building snowmen, and all of that classic winter stuff can be a lot of fun.
But then there's the other side of winter...
Shovelling your car out after a snowstorm, parking bans, freezing rain, wind chill — the list goes on.
After spending a winter in Japan, where I only saw snow once and could wear just a sweater outside some days, it's safe to say I've gotten a little spoiled.
Maybe I'd feel differently if Ottawa winters lasted three or four months. Sometimes, though, it feels like they stick around for half the year.
I needed to experience life outside my hometown
I was born and raised in Ottawa, and before moving abroad, it was the only place I'd ever lived.
Looking back, I'm really grateful for that, but by the time I was in my twenties, I just had that itch to get away for a while.
Everything in the city had become so familiar and routine, and I was ready for something completely different.
I also found myself noticing things like the traffic, construction, and OC Transpo struggles a lot more than I used to, and over time it all started to add up.
Honestly, I feel like almost everyone I know has talked about wanting to spend some time living abroad or away from their hometown if they ever had the chance, and for me, it's been 100% worth it.
Of course, if you absolutely love your hometown and never want to leave, there's nothing wrong with that either. Everyone wants something different.
But taking the chance to live somewhere new — even if it's only for a little while — ended up being one of the best decisions I've ever made.
The cost of living makes settling down feel a lot harder
Even if I did want to move back to Ottawa, I think settling down would be pretty difficult.
Like everyone else, I've watched the cost of living continue to climb. Between rent, hydro, groceries, gas, and all the other bills that come with living in the city, I definitely felt the financial pressure before moving away. And these days, buying a home feels further out of reach than ever.
Every time another condo or apartment building popped up, I couldn't help but wonder who was actually able to buy or rent them.
I don't see myself living in Ottawa long-term anyway, but with the cost of living the way it is, I'll probably end up somewhere far outside of the bigger cities.
Leaving Ottawa gave me a whole new outlook
One of the biggest things I've gained since leaving Ottawa is perspective.
When you've spent your whole life in one place, it's easy to settle into certain routines, habits, and ways of thinking because they're all you've ever known.
Moving to Japan completely changed that for me.
I've had to learn how to navigate a new culture, do my best to speak Japanese (while making plenty of mistakes along the way), adjust to different social norms, and totally rethink my day-to-day routine.
Even little things like getting used to unfamiliar foods, learning to cook with smaller kitchens and new appliances, and adapting to a different pace of life have all been such a fun part of the experience.
I know I'll come back to Canada seeing the world differently than when I left, and I honestly wouldn't trade that for anything.
I'm not ready to stop exploring yet
Right now, I'm in Japan on a Working Holiday Visa (WHV). It's a program that lets Canadians between 18 and 30 (or 35, depending on the country) spend up to a year living and working in places like Spain, Australia, the U.K., and plenty of others.
I thought this trip might scratch the travel itch, but it's honestly done the opposite.
Even after my year in Japan ends, I still have a long list of places I'd love to see — both around the world and back home in Canada.
I've been lucky enough to visit places like Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Kingston, Prince Edward County, and a handful of other spots throughout my life — but when you really think about how massive Canada is, I've barely scratched the surface.
I haven't even seen all of Ontario, let alone the rest of the country...
If I had it my way, I'd rent a camper van and take a road trip across Canada one day, stopping in national parks, small towns, and everywhere in between along the way.
And as much as I love Ottawa, I'm really glad exploring is the stage of life I'm in right now, and moving back would feel like ending it before I'm ready.
I actually think I'll enjoy Ottawa more as a visitor
Just because I don't want to move back doesn't mean I don't think Ottawa is a great city.
If anything, I think leaving has made me appreciate it even more.
Plus, most of my family still lives there, so I'll always have reasons to come back.
When I visit, I can eat at all my favourite restaurants, check out new spots that've opened, spend time with the people I love, and see how the city has changed. And even better, I get to be a little picky about when I visit. I'd happily choose Ottawa in the summer or fall over winter every single time.
Maybe I'll change my mind one day, or maybe I won't...
For now, though, I'm happy with Ottawa being a place I love to visit rather than the place I call home.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.