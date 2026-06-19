8 classic OC Transpo experiences that only Ottawa locals will truly understand
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Every Ottawa local has a different relationship with OC Transpo.
Some people live right along the O-Train line. Others rely on buses that only come every 30 or 40 minutes (or more). Some people have relatively smooth commutes, and others seem to run into every transit issue imaginable.
One thing I know for sure, though, is that whenever Ottawa locals start talking online — especially on Reddit — OC Transpo is never far from the conversation.
If you've spent enough time riding Ottawa transit, you've probably got a few stories of your own.
That said, we're lucky to have a connected transit system at all when many communities don't.
But that doesn't mean we can't bond over the occasional shared struggle...
Witnessing the different OC Transpo eras
If you've lived in Ottawa long enough, you've probably witnessed at least one major transit change.
I remember taking the 146 in my old neighbourhood before it became the 92 years later, and the 118 before it became the 88.
Then came the O-Train Line 1, which brought even more route changes and station updates.
I also took the old O-Train from Greenboro to Bayview when I was in high school, watched it shut down for a few years, and eventually saw it return in its current form.
Now we've got electric buses on Ottawa roads too, which is another change to add to the list.
And of course, there's the era of paper bus tickets. Going to Shoppers Drug Mart to buy a sheet of them feels like a lifetime ago now.
2. Surviving the Tunney's Pasture swarm
Every busy station gets crowded during rush hour.
Tunney's Pasture, however, always felt like the final boss.
There were plenty of days when I'd arrive and be greeted by what felt like an endless sea of people all trying to get home.
As someone who regularly took the 94 or 95 back to Barrhaven (now the 74 and 75), I remember standing in massive crowds while waiting for my bus.
Sometimes the first bus would fill up before I could even get on. Sometimes the second one would, too. And every now and then, despite the giant crowd waiting, a short bus would pull up instead of the very necessary long one.
3. Getting to the station only to discover it's an R1 day
You knew this one was coming.
For many Ottawa transit commuters, winter and the R1 bus have become pretty closely linked.
In my experience, seeing the train replaced by the R1 usually wasn't the best news.
I've heard some people say they actually prefer it because it gets them where they need to go faster. Personally, I was never one of those people. For me, an R1 replacement almost always meant adding a bunch of extra time to my trip.
Still, credit where it's due — at least there was another option available.
4. Watching your bus drive right past you
I think most Ottawa locals have experienced this at least once.
You're standing at the stop. The bus is coming down the street. Everything seems fine. And then it just keeps going...
Sometimes, there are understandable reasons this happens. Maybe it's dark, visibility is bad, or the bus is already full.
But I've definitely had buses drive past me in broad daylight when there was plenty of room inside.
It's even worse when the next bus isn't coming for another 30 minutes, and you're standing outside in the middle of winter.
5. The mystery of the "ghost bus"
Speaking of missing buses...
One minute, your transit app says the bus is ten minutes away. Then five. Then two. Then, it suddenly disappears from the schedule altogether and never shows up.
What really got me, though, was when the missing bus eventually turned up late with an identical one right behind it.
In fairness, I know that traffic, road closures, construction, and weather can all throw schedules off. In Ottawa, that's basically a year-round possibility.
The bigger problem is that just one delay can throw off your entire trip.
If your bus is running late, you're suddenly calculating whether you'll make your next one in time.
And when you've only got a 90-minute window before your fare expires, those delays start feeling a little more stressful.
6. Walking because it's somehow faster
There have been multiple occasions throughout my life when I gave up waiting, started walking, and beat OC Transpo to my next stop.
Sometimes I'd walk all the way to my destination. Other times, I'd just walk to a different stop with more frequent service.
Either way, I was always surprised by how far I could get before the bus finally caught up — if it caught up.
At some point, I think most Ottawa locals have looked at the situation and decided their own legs were the better option.
7. The art of fare evasion
Picture this: you tap your Presto, find a seat, and then watch multiple people confidently board through the back doors without paying.
I've even been "piggybacked" before. I tapped my card to get into the LRT station, and someone immediately slipped in with me before the gate closed. At first, I was pretty confused about what had just happened.
After seeing people talk about it online, though, I learned it's a lot more common than I realized.
These days, fare inspectors are out in full force, so it's probably safer to just pay than risk a fine.
Still, after years of riding OC Transpo, I've seen some pretty creative attempts to avoid paying the fare.
8. Experiencing the rare perfect commute
To give OC Transpo some credit, there are days when everything works exactly the way it's supposed to.
The bus shows up on time. You make your transfer. You get a seat. Nothing gets delayed. And you get to your destination right on schedule.
Bonus points if the bus is nearly empty and you get first pick of all the seats.
Personally, I've always been partial to the pair of seats tucked beside the back door.
Every Ottawa local has a transit story
OC Transpo experiences can vary wildly depending on where you live, where you're going, and what time of day you're travelling.
And it's worth acknowledging that there are plenty of hardworking people behind Ottawa's transit system.
I think a lot of the challenges riders experience are bigger system issues, and I certainly don't have all the answers.
What I do know is that if you ask a group of Ottawa locals about OC Transpo, everyone has something to say.
For better or worse, it's part of our shared Ottawa experience.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.