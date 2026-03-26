Toronto vs. Vancouver transit: Here's my brutally honest opinion on which is worst
And yeah — we're taking the coolest-looking subway tiles into account. 👀
For centuries now, Vancouver and Toronto have been locked in a never-ending argument over which city is actually worse.
Usually, people bring up factors like the weather, the nightlife, the cost of living and the definitive ranking of my ex-boyfriends (yes, a debate of public interest) when comparing the two. But I think we should be looking at something else entirely: public transit.
As someone who has taken Vancouver public transit and Toronto public transit, I'd argue that nothing reveals a city faster than its transportation system.
So, I decided to compare Vancouver transit to Toronto transit in a way that is both logical (cost and coverage) and vibes-based (how likely it feels you'll be murdered, for example). It's a largely unofficial comparison, but stick with me.
Cost
Let's get the most sensible question out of the way: which city's transit is actually cheaper?
The answer: it depends.
Single Ride
Toronto keeps things simple. A standard adult TTC fare is $3.30 when you pay with PRESTO, debit, or credit card.
Vancouver's TransLink is cheaper — but only in certain cases.
- 1 zone: $2.70 (with a Compass card)
- 2 zones: $4.00
- 3 zones: $5.10
And it gets pricier if you're not using a Compass card:
- 1 zone: $3.35
- 2 zones: $4.85
- 3 zones: $6.60
So yes, Vancouver can be cheaper — until you start crossing zones or paying without a Compass card.
Day Pass
- TTC: $13.50
- TransLink: $11.95
Vancouver wins here.
Monthly Pass
- TTC (adult): $156
Vancouver varies by zone:
- 1 zone: $111.60
- 2 zones: $149.25
- 3 zones: $201.55
So again, Vancouver is cheaper — but only if you’re sticking to one zone. Once you move into two or three zones, it can match or even exceed Toronto.
Winner: Vancouver — with conditions. It's cheaper if you're staying in one zone and if you're not paying cash or contactless. Otherwise, the costs can climb quickly.
And yes, before anyone asks: I failed Math 11, so I didn't even attempt to get into cash-only fares beyond this, or student/concession pricing. Sorry!
Coverage
When it comes to coverage, it's actually quite tough to compare the two.
If we're talking about sheer size, Vancouver takes it. TransLink isn't just a city system — it connects the entire Metro Vancouver region, linking places like Burnaby, Surrey, Richmond and beyond under one network. You can travel pretty far without ever leaving the system, which is exactly why those zone prices exist in the first place.
But if we're talking about how well a system covers the place you actually live, Toronto makes a strong case. The TTC is packed tightly across the city, with buses, streetcars and subway lines running through pretty much every neighbourhood, making it hard to be far from a stop.
So, Vancouver covers more ground — but Toronto covers its city better.
Winner: Tie
Simplicity
I'm the guy who's never going to ask for directions — and also is never going to admit that I don't know the directions if someone else asks me.
"Do you know where the CN Tower is?"
"Yeah, just like four more blocks down that way, then take a right."
"But ma'am, aren't we in Yorkdale?"
"I said what I said".
So yeah — simplicity matters. And in my opinion, Vancouver just does this better.
In my opinion, the SkyTrain system is clean, modern, and actually quite hard to mess up. The lines are clearly laid out, stations are easy to navigate, and everything feels easy for tourists to navigate.
Even if you've never been to Vancouver before, you can usually figure it out in a couple of minutes without needing to open Google Maps every two seconds.
Toronto, on the other hand… is a bit of a maze.
You've got subways, streetcars, buses, and then the occasional "surprise, this route is down for maintenance, good luck!". Transfers aren't always intuitive, routes overlap in confusing ways, and if something's delayed (which, let's be honest, happens constantly), your whole plan can unravel pretty quickly.
It works — millions of people use it every day — but it's not exactly beginner-friendly.
Winner: Vancouver
Delays
Alright, let's talk about delays — a.k.a. how long will I have to stand here pretending to text?
The dependability of the TTC is so brutal that a guy literally made an app just to track the subway delays. Plus, in my extremely non-scientific, purely based-on-my-own-suffering opinion… the TTC can be a bit of a gamble.
It's a bigger, denser system, and you can feel that. Between aging infrastructure, packed lines, and the occasional "service disruption" announcement that ruins your entire day, delays just seem to be part of the experience.
Vancouver, on the other hand, feels more reliable. The SkyTrain is automated, runs frequently, and in my experience, things tend to move a little more smoothly. You're not holding your breath quite as much, wondering if your train is actually going to show up.
Is it perfect? Obviously not. But day-to-day, it feels a bit less chaotic.
Winner: Vancouver (but not by much)
Cleanliness
Honestly, when people complain about public transit being "dirty," I'm always a little confused.
Like… yeah. It's a metal tube moving thousands of people around a city all day. Of course it's not giving Uber Black SUV. That's why your ride costs $3 instead of $300.
Also, I am the only person who uses my car — just me — and somehow it still looks like a disaster. There are candy wrappers stuffed into half-empty Diet Coke cans, crumbs in every crevice… it's basically a purse on wheels. A purse that is also, unfortunately, a trash bag. So let's maybe give transit cleaning staff a bit of grace.
That said, this one is a no-brainer.
TransLink just feels newer. And newer usually means more modern, which really just means: easier to clean. The SkyTrain isn't trying to be cute — it's all smooth, wipeable surfaces that look like they were designed with cleaning crews in mind.
The TTC, on the other hand, has… character. We're talking handrails with a bit of patina, seats that have seen things, and interiors that feel like they've been around for a while. Toronto wins on charm. But in terms of actual cleanliness?
Winner: Vancouver
Likelihood of crime
OK, so if you've ever taken transit in Toronto, you already know the whole "getting stabbed on the train" bit has basically become its own genre of conversation.
I do think there’s a little bit of dramatic flair in how this gets talked about, but it's not coming from nowhere — I mean someone literally started a TTC self-defense class.
Toronto's transit crime rate has climbed pretty steadily over the years, and it does sit higher than Vancouver's overall.
Not wildly, not dystopian — but noticeably. It's enough that people feel it, and that feeling tends to spread faster than the actual stats.
And yeah, you hear stories. People finding needles, sketchy encounters, the general sense that you need to be a bit more alert than you'd like to be on your morning commute.
What I will say is this: I grew up in Vancouver, and taking transit there always just felt… normal. Safe enough that your parents didn't think twice about you hopping on a bus at 15 to go to a house party.
And obviously Vancouver has its own very real issues — the Downtown Eastside is right there — but that hasn't translated in quite the same way across the transit system itself.
Neither system is perfect. But if we're comparing vibes and the data side by side…
Winner: Vancouver
The vibes
The first time I rode the Toronto subway, I genuinely felt like I was in an episode of Girls. Or Broad City. Or honestly, any show about messy millennials in New York (which is… most of them).
There's just something cinematic about it.
The TTC tiles alone? Elite. Tiny, glossy, slightly vintage-looking subway tiles, with each station name spelled out in its own little mosaic. Every stop has personality. You can feel the era it was built in — in a good way.
And yes, my personal favourite: the Spadina line (now part of Line 1). Built in the 1970s — and it absolutely looks it. In the best way possible.
Meanwhile, Vancouver's stations feel like the result of one very efficient Home Depot run. Everything is clean, uniform, and… identical. I'm convinced whoever started the millennial grey floor trend had a hand in this. No tiny tiles spelling out "Waterfront." Just a very practical sign that gets the job done.
Winner: Toronto
Construction
I genuinely cannot imagine a transit construction project more f*cking annoying than the Broadway Subway Project.
If you're from Vancouver, you already know the one. It's been absolutely destroying the Broadway and Main area since… what feels like the beginning of time, but is apparently just "since the pandemic."
And every few months, you'll see an update like: "they’re just about to break ground."
Just about? It's been like six years. Better Call Saul season four had just come out when this started.
The worst part is where it is. This isn't some tucked-away project on the edge of the city — it's right in the middle of everything. It genuinely feels like watching an Avengers battle scene where an entire neighbourhood gets flattened, and you're left thinking: logistically, how long would it actually take to rebuild this?
That's the Broadway project. Except it's slower. And somehow more annoying.
Winner: Vancouver. Which, in this case, actually means it's the loser. So actually, Toronto gets the point.
Meet cute potential
The TTC has way more "lock eyes with a stranger and imagine your future together for three stops" energy.
Vancouver transit, on the other hand, is aggressively "do not make eye contact under any circumstances."
Same concept — wildly different execution.
Winner: Toronto ❤️
Final score
Vancouver: 5
Toronto: 3
Tie: 1
So yes, by my completely unscientific ranking system, Vancouver wins and therefore Toronto's TTC is the "worst." But as someone who was born-and-raised in Vancouver, I still actually think Toronto has the better transit culture.
More people use it, rely on it, and build their lives around it.
Plus, Vancouver is such a car city. I have friends without cars who take EVO or Uber over public transit. Whereas TTC is giving a missed connection. It's giving "Suddenly I See" by KT Tunstall opening credit sequence.
While Vancouver may have cleaner trains, simpler routes, and better safety, Toronto still wins where it counts. Main. Character. Energy.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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