I've been to Canada's biggest cities and would only ever call this one home
Nothing else actually compares.
Toronto has a bit of a reputation.
Too expensive. Too busy. Too American-ized. The kind of city people compare to New York before they compare it to any other city in Canada.
Meanwhile, Montreal gets to be the fun one. Vancouver gets to be the beautiful one. And Calgary gets to be the practical one.
And Toronto? Toronto is always typecast as the high-maintenance one. I get it. I really do. And as someone who's been to all of them, they all make a strong case for themselves in different ways. There are moments in each city where you start to think, okay… I see the appeal.
But whenever I'm not in Toronto, in the words of Megan Stalter, "sometimes, once in a while you'll be eating breakfast, and you'll go 'GET ME OUT OF HERE'"
The longer you sit with it, the clearer it becomes. Nothing actually compares. And here's why…
We beat out Montreal's so-called infamous nightlife
Montreal is usually inaccurately labelled the party city… and sure, they have Osheaga. They have the kind of nightlife people romanticize.
Old Montreal has those cobblestone roads and New City Gas, so people seem to think, you go out for one drink, and suddenly it's 3 a.m., you're somewhere you didn't plan to be, and you're somehow committed to whatever this night turns out to be.
Montreal relies on something very specific. The feeling while walking those cobblestone roads. The story you're going to tell the next day.
Toronto doesn't rely on that. You can go out, you can go to a club. But you can also do everything else. Toronto has the same wacky charm as New York — the "only in Toronto" moments.
Pepper's Ghost Productions — drunk cast productions for those who want to do something they'd never do sober in a million years. The piano bar with the live jazz band, where attendees can hop up on the mic with them — the list goes on.
Montreal gives you a night out. But Toronto gives you options.
Toronto skyline > Vancouver views
Okay, yes – Vancouver is one of those cities that doesn't feel real at first… and definitely doesn't feel like Canada. Known for their milder winters, beachfront walks, and long trails — you can almost forget about all the rain and the grey.
Mountains in the background, water right nearby, everything looking like it belongs in a campaign for Abercrombie circa 2012. It's undeniably beautiful in a way that's almost distracting. No one's debating that.
But once you get past that, you start to notice how quiet it can feel in comparison to the big city life of Toronto.
Toronto may not have mountain views, but it makes up for it with city skylines. The kind that shifts depending on where you're standing. Glass towers catching the light in the Financial district, the CN tower cutting through everything like a landmark you can actually orient the city around, condos stacked so tightly it feels like the city is constantly building itself upwards.
It's not just a view from the top of the mountain; it's something you get to move through and experience.
Vancouver is also like the put-together older sibling, while Toronto is the messy younger sister tossing every shirt she tries on onto the floor before darting out the door.
In Vancouver, people have routines. They wake up early. They stay active. They keep things relatively calm. All that mountain air brings out a serenity in the city you can't replicate in Toronto. It's a lifestyle that looks good from the outside.
But Toronto doesn't just work hard, they play hard.
There's always something pulling you out of your apartment. A text, a plan, a side-quest, a side-gig, a last-minute invite, a quick happy hour drink (and more likely a full night out).
You don't have an option to disappear here unless you try. Vancouver may have structure, but Toronto has an unpredictability that people have been yearning for since the COVID-19 lockdowns. A restlessness that can only be satisfied by the hustle culture bred in big city life.
Is Calgary's cost of living ... worth living there?
Everyone has that friend from high school who moved to New York to make it as an artist… and most of them did. There's something to be said about the people who choose to live in that chaos. Both an envious, admirable, and glamorous lifestyle set against the backdrop of a hustling and bustling city.
The same can be said for the Torontonian lifestyle. Calgary can be convincing. You look at the rent, the space, the overall cost of living and Toronto starts to feel a little ridiculous. Like, maybe everyone here is just collectively ignoring a better option.
And for a second, it's tempting.
But then you think about what you're actually choosing… and what you're actually sacrificing. Life is meant to be lived. Toronto is expensive because people want to be here. There's competition, movement, energy. You feel it the second you land back in the city.
Calgary may feel like the logical option, but Toronto feels like the dreamer's choice.
Toronto is where you LIVE
At some point, it stops being about what a city offers you and becomes more about how the city matches you.
Toronto is fast. It expects you to keep up. It can be overwhelming, expensive, and a little exhausting if you're not ready for it. But let's be real… if you can't take the heat, then get out of the kitchen. And in this city, 100 line cooks are waiting to take your spot. The city's supply is high, but demand is insatiable.
There's a reason people come here to do something. To live. To build something. To feel the momentum everywhere.
Other cities feel like they slow things down. Not here. Toronto keeps on moving.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.