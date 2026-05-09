9 unspoken Toronto truths that everyone who lives in the city just accepts
I don't make the rules, but who does?
Being a true Toronto local means abiding by the city's unspoken rules. There's a moment when you stop feeling like you live in Toronto and start feeling like you get Toronto.
It's not about knowing the best restaurants or finding the best shortcut in The PATH (cause let's be real, no one understands it). It's more so the quirks – the eccentricities of the city that you start to embody.
There's a sort of vocabulary, a Toronto-specific language that exists in the eyes of the locals. One that speaks volumes and divides the cities into locals and invaders.
To whom it may concern, whether it be a newcomer to the city, an outsider looking to fit in, or if you're here to suss out whether or not I belong here, with no further ado, here are the unspoken Toronto truths we locals accept.
#1. How do you actually pronounce "Toronto"
We're starting with an easy one; it's obvious to almost everyone who lives here. It's almost shocking when it's not obvious to outsiders in Toronto.
If you say "Tor-on-to," we immediately know. Locals usually mumble something along the lines of
- Chronno
- Tronno
- Torono
#2. The Do's and Don'ts of public transit
If the first rule was our easiest, this one is our most important one. Public transit in Toronto should be an Olympic sport. It's well known that our public transit systems challenge even the city's norms.
Even the patient of a saint would run dry waiting for the train in a true Toronto snow. And while the Toronto Transit Commission might not always be reliable, its riders are. We have a very standard set of rules that make these rides around the city almost bearable, and breaking them would be a crime against humanity in this city – punishable by dirty looks and isolation. What do you need to remember?
- Let people off before you get on (obvious if you're not selfishly deranged)
- Take your backpack off when it's crowded (same as the above)
- Music is for headphones, not out loud (yeah, I'm talking to you, older adults – the teens live with their AirPods glued to their ears)
- Don't stand in front of the doors (the doors are touchy here; it's the site of many a body check and shoulder push. If you know what's good for you and everyone around you, you'll find another inch of standing room to cram yourself into.)
#3. The walking meal
If you're familiar with my work, then you're familiar with my expertise in the Toronto food scene. What I can tell you about our food scene is that it is richly diverse and culturally dynamic; more so than any other city I've ever been to.
But the true marker of a Torontonian lunch is mobile. Much of the culture in this city centers on the inability to be still. The hustle culture – the grind culture. The two jobs, the side hustles, the side quests, and more.
To fit this lifestyle, the city shows up for each other, and one way is by providing lunch options that are both delicious, inexpensive, and quick.
They're eaten:
- On park benches in Trinity Bellwoods Park
- Walking through Kensington
- Sitting on a random curb
- Walking between subway spots
#4. Cottage Culture
New York has the Hamptons, and Toronto has Muskoka (amongst many others). We Toronto locals often get flak for being the fast-paced, concrete-pounding, city-chasers we are. What most people outside Toronto fail to realize is how strong the cottage culture truly is in this city.
Northern Ontario is home to some of the most beautiful spots (in real life and on TV — take the Heated Rivalry cottage, for example — available through Airbnb, located in Muskoka). While Toronto locals may be okay keeping this a secret from the rest of you, I am not.
The truth is, the second it's warm outside, half the city uses those summer Friday hours to pop out early and head over to the lake, whether that be Muskoka, Wasaga, Prince Edward County, or Haliburton Heights. The cottage culture here goes beyond lakeside lounging.
What does the Torontonian cottage culture look like?
- bonfires
- barbecues
- swimming
#5. Direction Vocabulary
Directions here in the city should come with a dictionary. Much like the universally confusing "no, yeah" and "yeah, no" that's made its way into our daily vocabulary, we seem to have a similar theme in the way we talk about driving, which no one outside this city can decode either.
- "Up" is North
- "Down" is South
- "Across" is east or west
And finally, the CN Tower is our North Star; if you can see it, you can find your way back.
#6. Who's allowed to call themselves a local?
Some would argue that Vaughan is the Brooklyn of Toronto. Those people would be from there.
The small town suburb just a little north of the city, though connected to Toronto by subway, is not to be confused with Toronto itself. Saying you're from Toronto when you're really from Vaughan, or Mississauga, or even Markham, for that matter, will definitely get you corrected (politely, of course, cause at the end of the day, we're still Canadian, aren't we?)
It's not personal... It's just accurate. While you may want to be synonymous with Toronto, we definitely don't want to be mistaken for you.
Toronto is Toronto. The GTA is the GTA. Let's not pretend we don't know the difference.
#7. The "Toronto left" for beginners
Driving in this city, as we all know, is both mayhem and sport. Turning left in this city is a high-pressure situation. You inch into the intersection, wait through oncoming traffic, and then commit.
If you hesitate, you lose.
#8. Escalator Etiquette
I've mentioned it before, and I'll mention it again. I'll talk about it till I'm blue in the face because this should be shouted from the rooftops. Our escalator etiquette is top-tier. And it isn't even limited to the escalator. It's applicable to hallways, our highways, and so much more. Let me break it down for you:
- Stand on the right
- Walk on the left
That’s it. That’s the rule.
And yet, people will stand side-by-side like they’ve never existed in public before.
#9. Lines...worth it or not?
Toronto loves a lineup.
But locals know:
- If the line is wild, it’s probably overhyped
- There's always another spot nearby that's just as good
The one exception? Pizzeria Badiali.
But even then… if it’s wrapped around the block, the city is filled with pizza spots.
Being a true Torontonian isn't just about the cost of rent or the transit system. Being able to call yourself a true Toronto local is ingrained. The way we speak. The way we move. The way we silently agree on things. No one can hand you a rulebook (no matter how good this guide seems). If you want to be in, then you need to learn it.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.