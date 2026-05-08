This breathtaking Ontario waterfall is the best alternative to Niagara Falls, readers say

Have you seen this majestic natural wonder?

A person sitting by a waterfall. Right: A waterfall in a gorge.

A waterfall in Ontario.

@reflexomanka | Instagram, John Fader | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

Niagara Falls is one of, if not the most, iconic waterfalls in Ontario. If you've already visited this famous landmark and are looking for other epic waterfalls to explore, you might want to venture to this majestic cascade.

Nestled amidst towering trees and rugged landscape, this waterfall looks like something you might stumble upon in Costa Rica, and readers say it's a scenic alternative to Niagara Falls.

In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their picks for the best waterfall in Ontario, besides Niagara Falls, and this spot came up in the comments.

Inglis Falls is a stunning, 18-metre-high cascade in Owen Sound. Formed by the Sydenham River, it tumbles over the Niagara Escarpment into a deep gorge.

Situated in the heart of the 200-hectare Inglis Falls Conservation Area, it is known "the best waterfall in the area," according to the website.

You can soak up the scenery from a viewing platform to the side of the cascade, and watch as the water races over the large rocks of the gorge.

There are 7.42 kilometres of trails to explore in the conservation area, as well as a series of geological potholes, historical remains of a grist mill, washrooms, picnic facilities and a visitor information centre.

Inglis Falls itself is located just steps from the parking lot, so you don't need to embark on a long hike to enjoy this natural wonder.

If you're up for more waterfall viewing, you can head to nearby cascades such as Jones Falls and Indian Falls.

With its towering cascade and picturesque surroundings, it's no surprise readers say this waterfall is the best alternative to Niagara Falls.

Inglis Falls

Price: $10 for daily parking pass

Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON

Grey Sauble Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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