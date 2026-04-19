Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and it's more 'spectacular' in the spring
Time to plan a road trip!
Ontario is home to some truly breathtaking natural wonders, and while Niagara Falls may steal much of the spotlight, there's another spectacular cascade in the province that feels especially magical in spring.
Tucked away in Northern Ontario, this towering waterfall plunges into a rugged gorge, where rushing water, fresh greenery, and the first signs of wildflowers make the landscape feel straight off a postcard.
Spring is an especially beautiful time to visit, with quieter boardwalk trails, crisp air, and scenic lookout points that let you take in the powerful falls as the surrounding forest comes back to life.
The destination
Kakabeka Falls is a majestic cascade located in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park outside of Thunder Bay.
Destination Ontario notes that it is the second-highest waterfall in the province, earning it the nickname the "Niagara of the North."
Soaring more than 40 metres, the falls offer a scale that rivals Horseshoe Falls, creating an equally mesmerizing spectacle as the water crashes into the gorge below.
Fed by the Kaministiquia River, the water spills over a dramatic gorge carved into the Precambrian Shield, where ancient rock formations were shaped by glacial meltwater thousands of years ago.
One of its most fascinating features can be found below the cascade, where the river has revealed fossils dating back 1.6 billion years, adding even more wonder to the area.
Things to do
Strolling the Boardwalk Trail is one of the best ways to experience the park. Beginning just steps from the main parking area, the 750-metre route winds along elevated walkways and across a pedestrian bridge, offering stunning up-close views of the rushing waterfall.
Along the way, lookout platforms on both sides of the cascade give you multiple angles to admire the dramatic flow as it crashes into the gorge below.
According to Sunset Country, "the view is especially spectacular during the spring runoff," so it's worth planning a road trip.
If you feel like exploring beyond the main viewpoint, the park is home to several other scenic trails. The Mountain Portage Trail follows part of the historic route once used by early travellers to bypass the falls, while the Little Falls Trail leads deeper into the river valley to another picturesque cascade.
As the weather warms, you can also relax by the small beach tucked into a stretch of the Kaministiquia River just upstream from the falls.
For anyone looking to make the visit a longer escape, camping in the park offers an even more immersive way to soak up the Northern Ontario wilderness.
Getting there
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park is located along Highway 11/17, 30 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.
Parking is available right off the highway and next to the visitor centre.
The cost
There are several reservation options available on the Ontario Parks website, making it easy to plan from a quick scenic stop to a full day in nature.
If you're only hoping to spend a couple of hours exploring the lookout trails and soaking in the views, you can reserve a 2-hour Daily Vehicle Permit, with longer 4-hour and full-day options also available, depending on how much time you want to spend in the park.
For anyone craving a magical spring road trip filled with roaring water, fresh forest air, and fewer crowds than Niagara, the "Niagara of the North" is worth the drive.
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park
Price: $7.50 + for DVP
Address: 4853 ON-11 #17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.