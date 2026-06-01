You can get up to $717 from Canada's grocery benefit top-up payment this week

Check your bank account or your mailbox for money soon!

shelves in aisle of no frills grocery store in canada

Aisle in a grocery store in Canada.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The federal government is giving a top-up payment to millions of Canadians this week.

It's part of a transition from the GST/HST credit to the new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

This payment is a 50% increase to your total annual GST/HST credit amount, which means you can get up to $717.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), more than 12 million Canadians with low and modest incomes will receive this one-time payment.

It's meant to help you manage the day-to-day costs of groceries and essentials until the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit starts in July.

The one-time top-up payment date is Friday, June 5, 2026.

You're eligible to get this government payment if you filed your 2024 tax return and were entitled to receive the GST/HST credit in January 2026.

If you're a single individual or single-parent family, you could get up to:

  • $267 with no children
  • $441 with one child
  • $533 with two children
  • $625 with three children
  • $717 with four children

If you're married or have a common-law partner, you could get up to:

  • $349 with no children
  • $441 with one child
  • $533 with two children
  • $625 with three children
  • $717 with four children

If you have shared custody of a child, each parent will get half the amount they would have received if they had full custody.

The one-time top-up payment is a 50% increase to your total annual GST/HST credit amount for the benefit period from July 2025 to June 2026.

It's based on your family situation in January 2026 and your 2024 adjusted family net income.

You'll get the top-up payment deposited into your bank account on June 5 if you're signed up for direct deposit with the CRA.

If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you'll receive a paper cheque through the mail.

This payment could still be called the GST/HST credit when it's deposited into your bank account, as Canadian financial institutions are updating their systems.

Once the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit officially replaces the GST/HST credit in July, you will get quarterly payments from the federal government if you're eligible.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

gst hst creditgovernment paymentcanada revenue agencycanada groceries and essentials benefit
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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