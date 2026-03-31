GST/HST credit payments for April are going out early and here's when you'll get money
This credit offers hundreds of dollars!
GST/HST credit payments for April are going out, but you'll get money earlier than usual this month.
You should get a direct deposit to your bank account or a cheque in your mailbox from the federal government soon.
This government payment is administered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and it offers hundreds of dollars to eligible individuals and families.
So, here's what you need to know about the GST/HST credit payment in April.
What is the GST/HST credit?
Canada's GST/HST credit is a tax-free quarterly payment for individuals and families with low and modest incomes.
It's meant to help offset the GST or HST that you have to pay.
Who is eligible for the GST/HST credit?
To be eligible for the GST/HST credit, you must be a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA makes a payment and the start of the month when a payment is made.
Also, you must be at least 19 years old.
If you're under 19 years of age, you're eligible if you currently have or used to have a spouse or common-law partner or are a parent and currently live or used to live with your child.
Since the GST/HST credit is also based on income, you could be entitled to receive the credit if your adjusted family net income is less than the maximum income level thresholds.
How much money can you get from the GST/HST credit?
GST/HST credit payment amounts vary depending on your situation.
Your GST/HST credit payments are based on:
- your adjusted family net income
- your marital status
- the number of eligible children under 19 years old that you have registered for the Canada Child Benefit, GST/HST credit, or both
With the April payment, you could get up to:
- $133.25 if you are a single individual
- $174.50 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $46 for each child under the age of 19
GST/HST credit payments aren't taxable, so you won't see any deductions now or when you file your taxes.
Also, it could include payments from provincial and territorial programs, which means your total could be higher.
When is the next GST/HST credit payment date?
The next GST/HST credit payment date is Thursday, April 2, 2026.
Usually, the payment is made on the 5th of the benefit month or the preceding Friday if that day is on a weekend.
Payments are going out earlier in April because April 5 is a Sunday, and the preceding Friday is a statutory holiday in Canada.
How do you receive GST/HST credit payments?
Most people don't need to apply for the GST/HST credit.
When you file your tax return every year, the CRA automatically checks your eligibility and sends you money from this credit if you meet the criteria.
You won't receive quarterly payments if the amount per quarter is less than $50. Instead, you'll receive the entire amount as a single payment in July.
GST/HST credit payments will be put into your bank account if you have direct deposit set up with the CRA.
If the CRA can't deposit a payment into your account, you will get the money in a cheque sent through the mail.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.