These federal benefits have payment dates in April and you could get hundreds of dollars
GST/HST credit, Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security, and other benefits are paying out. 🤑
A few federal benefits and credits are offering money in April.
You could get hundreds of dollars from these government payments, so here's what you need to know.
There are payment dates throughout April for benefits and credits that you could be eligible to receive.
That includes the GST/HST credit, Canada Child Benefit, Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security.
Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada administer these payments.
According to the federal government, payments may take a few days to arrive, and cheques may take longer than direct deposit because they're mailed to you.
GST/HST credit
The GST/HST credit is a tax-free quarterly payment for individuals and families with low and modest incomes. It's meant to help offset the GST or HST you have to pay.
With the payment in April, you could get up to:
- $533 if you are a single individual
- $698 if you are married or have a common-law partner
- $184 for each child under the age of 19
The next GST/HST credit payment date is Thursday, April 2, 2026
Canada Disability Benefit
The Canada Disability Benefit is a monthly financial support for people with disabilities between 18 and 64 years old.
With the payment in April, the maximum amount you could receive is $200.
The next Canada Disability Benefit payment date is Thursday, April 16, 2026
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment for eligible families. It's meant to help with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.
If your adjusted family net income is under $37,487, you get the maximum amount every month for each child. If your adjusted family net income is above that threshold, the benefit amount will be reduced.
With the April payment, you could get up to:
- $666.41 for each child under six years of age
- $562.33 for each child between six and 17 years of age
The next Canada Child Benefit payment date is Monday, April 20, 2026
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan is a monthly, taxable benefit that replaces part of your income when you retire.
With the April payment, you could get up to $1,507.65, which is the maximum CPP amount at age 65.
The next Canada Pension Plan payment date is Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Old Age Security
Old Age Security is a monthly, taxable benefit.
Based on changes in the Consumer Price Index, benefit amounts for Old Age Security will increase by 0.1% starting in April.
That means you could get up to $749.73 if you're 65 to 75 years of age or up to $824.70 if you're 75 years of age or older.
The next Old Age Security payment date is Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Veteran disability pension
The veteran disability pension is a tax-free, financial payment to support the well-being of veterans.
With the payment in April, you could receive between $175.67 and $3,513.48 if you're single.
There are additional amounts on your monthly payment if you have a spouse and/or have children.
You could get up to $878.37 if you have a spouse and up to $456.75 if you have one child, up to $333.78 for your second child and up to $263.51 for each additional child.
The next veteran disability pension payment date is Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.