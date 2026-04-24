Canada's new grocery benefit starts in July — Here's what you need to know about payments

Some people can get close to or more than $1,000!

pile of canadian banknotes

Canadian money.

Mark Van Dam | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will give money to Canadians starting in July.

Now the federal government has revealed details about eligibility, payment dates, payment amounts, and more.

As of July 2026, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will replace the GST/HST credit, and quarterly payment amounts will increase by 25% for five years.

Along with the one-time top-up payment in June, this will help over 12 million Canadians with low and modest incomes manage the costs of everyday essentials like groceries.

Even though the program name will change and payment amounts will increase, the eligibility, payment calculation, and benefit structure will be the same as the GST/HST credit.

Most people don't need to apply for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit because the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will automatically determine your eligibility when you file your tax return.

You are eligible for this benefit if you're a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA makes a payment and at the start of the month when a payment is made.

You must be at least 19 years old, but if you're under 19 years of age, you're eligible if you have (or had) a spouse/common-law partner or are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with your child.

Also, your adjusted family net income must be less than the maximum income thresholds set by the CRA to receive the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

Your quarterly payments between July 2026 and June 2027 will be based on your 2025 tax return.

For the 2026/27 benefit period, you could receive a total of up to:

  • $679 if you're a single individual
  • $890 if you're married or have a common-law partner
  • $234 for each eligible child under 19

So, for example, if you're a single individual who receives the maximum benefit amount, you'll get $169.75 on each payment date for the 2026/27 benefit period.

If you are married with two children under 19 years old and eligible for the maximum amount, you'll receive $339.50 as quarterly payments.

Since this benefit is replacing the GST/HST credit, it will follow the same schedule of payments on the fifth of January, April, July and October each year.

If that date is on a weekend or a stat holiday, the payment will be made earlier.

The first Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment will be on Friday, July 3, 2026, and the second payment will be on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Just like with other government payments, the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit will be paid out by direct deposit or cheque.

If you're signed up for direct deposit with the CRA, your payments will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you don't have direct deposit set up, you'll get a cheque by mail.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

government payments canada revenue agency gst hst credit canada groceries and essentials benefit
Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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