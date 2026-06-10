5 things I don't miss about Canada after moving away (because Japan does them better)
Moving abroad definitely changes your perspective 👀✈️
Since moving from Ottawa to Japan six months ago, there have been many things I've come to appreciate about Canada even more.
But there have also been quite a few things that made me stop and think, "Wait... why don't we do this back home?"
Now, don't get me wrong — I'm really glad I grew up in Ottawa, and there are definitely things about Canada that I still miss.
But living abroad also means experiencing different ways of doing things, and some of them have set a pretty high bar.
Here are six things that Japan does better than back home, in my humble (and subjective) opinion.
Public transportation that makes sense
One of the biggest differences I've noticed since moving to Japan is how much easier it is to get around.
Back in Ottawa, I used public transportation pretty often, but it usually felt like I was planning my entire day around it.
Here in Japan, the train system is on another level. One thing I really like is that fares are based on distance travelled instead of a flat rate.
If I'm only going a short distance, I pay less. If I'm travelling farther, I pay more. That makes total sense to me.
But one of my favourite things about living here is how affordable day trips are.
Right now, I'm spending most of my time in Osaka, and I can easily hop on a train to places like Kyoto, Kobe, Nara, and other nearby cities without spending a fortune.
Some of those trips take over an hour each way, but I can usually get there and back for somewhere around $10 to $20 CAD. Meanwhile, taking the train from Ottawa to Montreal and back can easily cost over $150 depending on when you book.
That difference is pretty hard to ignore.
I also love the little details here. The trains play a melody before the doors close, which gives me just enough warning to decide whether I'm casually boarding or about to sprint across the platform. And when I took a train to Nara, the exterior was covered in artwork, and some of the handles inside were shaped like little deer. So cute.
The public bathrooms...
This might sound like a weird thing to include on the list — but trust me. Before moving to Japan, I had no idea what I was missing.
The heated toilet seats alone have completely changed my life.
Then there are the public washrooms.
You'll usually find things like toilet seat cleaner, sound machines for extra privacy, and stalls that actually feel private.
Those Canadian bathroom stall gaps… if you know, you know. Japan just isn't doing that.
Even some public washrooms here feel nicer than bathrooms I've seen at "fancy" spots in Canada.
I've also become a huge fan of the bathroom layouts in Japanese homes. My apartment has the toilet in its own tiny room, and then a bathroom split into different areas — the sink and washing machine in one space, and the shower and bathtub in another. It's such a practical setup, especially if you're sharing a home with other people.
Now that I've experienced it, I don't think I can go back.
Convenience stores that are actually convenient
The bakery section at 7-Eleven is one of the easiest places to grab a cheap treat.
I think Canada is doing convenience stores all wrong. Or at least the convenience stores I've experienced.
As a kid, I loved them. I'd grab slushies, candy, chips, and the occasional F'real milkshake. But these days, I rarely find myself going into one (mainly because of their prices).
Japanese convenience stores, on the other hand, have completely won me over. The selection is incredible, and there's one on every corner. You can grab fresh sandwiches, onigiri, fried chicken, bentos, baked goods, desserts, lattes, ramen, and beyond.
And a lot of it is genuinely delicious.
I've had convenience store food here that was better than meals I've paid much more for elsewhere.
But the food is only part of it. You can also use convenience stores to print and copy documents, pay bills, withdraw cash, buy event tickets, connect to Wi-Fi, and use the washrooms — no purchase needed. Some even sell clothes and travel goods.
Convenience stores here are the first time I've really understood the "convenience" part.
Who needs Staples when you can do everything at 7-Eleven?
The cost of living
A bowl of ramen like this usually costs under $9 CAD in Japan — compared to around $20 for a similar meal back in Canada.
Part of the reason I wanted to spend time abroad was that I was feeling the pressure of rising costs in Canada.
Rent, groceries, utilities, and everyday expenses felt like they were becoming a bigger conversation every year.
I've personally found daily life much more affordable in Japan. My current apartment is bigger than my last place in Ottawa (and it's all-inclusive), and I pay significantly less.
Groceries are cheaper, eating out is way cheaper, and even if the exchange rate was 1:1, everyday essentials here would still cost less than they do back home.
More than anything, it just feels like there's less financial stress attached to everyday life.
The long Canadian winters
This was taken in February. Back home, I would've needed about six more layers.
One of the biggest reasons I wanted to leave Canada was simple: I was completely over winter.
I've never been much of a cold-weather person, and after years of dealing with snow, freezing rain, icy sidewalks, parking bans, and shovelling driveways, I felt like I'd had enough.
Don't get me wrong — there are parts of winter that I love. Skating on the Rideau Canal, Christmas markets, and falling snow can all feel magical.
But by the time March rolls around and winter still refuses to leave, the novelty wears off...
Moving to Japan made me realize how much I don't miss it.
I got here in December and spent the winter split between Tokyo and Osaka. Most days, I was walking around comfortably in a sweater or light jacket.
Meanwhile, back home, winter can feel like it lasts half the year, and leaving the house means bundling up in boots, a heavy coat, gloves, and a few extra layers for good measure.
I know some parts of Japan get tons of snowfall and are famous for skiing and snowboarding, but one of my favourite things about living in this region has been getting to skip winter almost entirely.
I love that you get options. If you want snow, you can find it, and if you don't, you can mostly avoid it.
In Osaka, I only saw snow once, and it melted within a couple of hours.
I've become very attached to that lifestyle — and I'm not coming back to Canada until winter 2027 is over!
A few things Canada still does better
As much as I've loved living in Japan, I couldn't end this list without giving Canada some credit, too.
Because there are definitely things I miss.
The first is Canadian friendliness. Not that people in Japan aren't kind — they absolutely are. But casual conversations with strangers happened all the time back home. Whether it was chatting with someone in line, talking to a cashier, or saying hello while out for a walk, those little interactions were a normal part of daily life.
I also miss Canada's green spaces. Growing up in Ottawa, it felt like there was always a park, trail, or open field nearby.
And while Japan has beautiful nature too, I still find myself missing the hiking spots I grew up exploring around the Ottawa area and visiting Gatineau Park.
So yes, there are definitely a few things I don't miss about Canada, but I still have a lot of appreciation for home, too.If anything, living abroad has just made me enjoy both places for different reasons.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.