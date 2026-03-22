7 things I don't miss about Canada after moving to London (because the UK does it better)
From food to foxes, here's why the UK gets it right.👇
In late 2025, I made the move to London after spending about a year going back and forth between the UK and Canada.
While my frequent visits somehow prepared me for the culture shocks I'd face, I now find myself reflecting on the many differences between my new home and the one I left behind across the pond. There are a few little things that make me homesick, but there's a surprising amount that I don't miss about Canada — simply because the U.K. has outdone it.
Canada has its own things going for it (I'm still hunting for All Dressed Chips — or crisps I should say — and coming up empty-handed), but here's where the U.K. has managed to impress me (or, I guess, Canada has managed to disappoint).
Groceries that feel like a financial risk
Grocery shopping in Canada used to stress me out. Prices have skyrocketed over the years, and every trip to the store feels like a gamble. I would hold my breath at checkout, bracing for the outrageous total from just a few items.
Since moving to the UK, grocery shopping has been one of the biggest day-to-day changes. Cooking at home feels affordable again, and a full shop does not automatically mean spending a hundred dollars on a handful of meals. Seeing something like burrata for £1.99 still throws me off.
And it is not just the prices. UK grocery stores are way more creative with their products, which makes the experience more fun. Places like Marks & Spencer have a complete chokehold on me with their seasonal treats and, of course, Percy Pigs.
Canadian winter
Spring in the UK
UK winters get a bad rap. They are dark, rainy, and chilly, but for a Canadian, they feel like a walk in the park.
The winters I am used to (especially on the East Coast) are intense. Sub-zero temperatures and massive snowstorms regularly disrupt daily life.
London winters, on the other hand, feel more like an early Canadian spring. I can leave my flat without worrying about slipping on ice, and the air does not hit my face like a shock. It is still gloomy, sure, but manageable in a way Canadian winters never are.
Flight prices
The UK may be tiny compared to Canada, but getting around the country is a dream. Trains are fast, efficient, and way less stressful than flights. No airport security lines, no risk of lost baggage, just hop on and go.
In Canada, rail travel is not nearly as developed, so going between cities usually means either a long drive or an expensive flight. Here, I can easily spend a weekend in Scotland without breaking the bank or wasting half a day travelling.
And if I want to hop abroad, international flights are shockingly cheap. Sixty pounds round-trip to France? Canada could never.
The lack of character
I cannot blame Canada for this one. It is a relatively young country, but the UK wins when it comes to architectural beauty. The mix of styles, with Victorian buildings being my favourite, adds so much character to the streets that it is almost too easy to romanticize something as simple as walking to Pilates.
Part of my morning route now includes strolling through the gardens of a 13th-century palace. It still does not feel real.
... and historical sites
Museum in the UK
The historical significance of the UK is hard to beat. As much as I loved learning about Canadian history, it is everywhere here, and seeing it up close feels like stepping back in time.
From the Tower of London and the Tudor era to Winston Churchill’s underground bunker from the Second World War, there are endless historical sites you can actually visit. Reading about history is one thing, but experiencing it in person is something else entirely.On top of that, the museums are world-class, and there are so many of them covering everything from art to war to niche cultural topics. You could spend years exploring and still not see it all.
City fox > city raccoon
A UK fox
Canada has foxes, but foxes in the UK, especially in London, are a whole different story. City foxes here are basically what raccoons are to Canadians, which means I probably look ridiculous every time I stop mid-step and reach for my phone when one trots past.
But how can I not? Their cute little faces and curious energy are endearing. And while I am not about to try petting one anytime soon, it is comforting to know the UK has been rabies-free for years, so they are way less chaotic than raccoons back home.
The pub culture (or lack thereof)
Canada has no shortage of pubs, and beer is a national favourite, but the bar scene back home feels very different from the UK’s pub culture.
In the UK, pubs are deeply embedded in everyday life. They are not just for a big night out. They are somewhere you casually meet friends after work or bring your family on a Sunday for a roast. It feels relaxed and social rather than loud and hectic.And the atmosphere is so much cozier. Historic interiors, dim lighting, and a proper pint make it easy to settle in and stay awhile. It is less about going out and more about gathering.
Canada will always be home to me, but living in London has changed how I see the little things that shape everyday life. There are just certain things the UK does in a way that feels easier and sometimes even a bit magical.
That being said, there are parts of Canada I miss, but for now, I am fully leaning into everything life here has to offer.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.