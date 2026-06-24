I moved away from Ottawa and suddenly realized these 7 things weren't the norm
Only in Ottawa...
In December 2025, I moved away from Ottawa to start the new year somewhere completely different. It's something I wanted to do for a long time, and six months in, I can now say it's been a dream come true in a lot of ways.
But – it is also the first time I've ever lived anywhere other than my hometown of Ottawa.
I think when you spend your whole life in one place, you eventually get used to it. You notice the things you wish were different, the things the city doesn't have, or the things that kind of annoy you.
After a while, those things can start to stand out more than everything else.
But once you're gone, it's funny how quickly you start noticing — and missing — the things that made a place feel so special.
Now that I've had some distance, here are the seven things about Ottawa I've come to appreciate even more since I left — because they're not the norm everywhere.
Easy access to green spaces
No matter where I lived — downtown, the south end, or Barrhaven — there was always a park, forest, trail, or big open field nearby.
And beyond your immediate neighbourhood, there's the Greenbelt, Jack Pine, Hog’s Back, walking trails, and plenty of other great spots not too far away.
Now that I'm in Japan, I think a lot more about how accessible nature was in Ottawa.
In the bigger cities here, there are obviously parks and green spaces, but there are also a lot more buildings and a lot less greenery in everyday life.
Most of the parks I've seen are sandy, so they're not the classic grassy parks you'd use for things like a picnic or a game of frisbee back home.
I know every place is different, but I was so used to Ottawa's green spaces.
It was always easy to step outside and find a nice park or trail within a 10-minute walk, which isn't really the case for me now.
Ottawa's easy day trips
Trust me, Japan has some incredible day trips. But Ottawa does, too!
One of my favourite things about living in the capital was having so many easy options for a spontaneous getaway.
You’ve got places like Wakefield, Picton and Sandbanks Provincial Park, Calabogie, Montebello, Almonte, Arnprior, Gatineau Park — the list goes on.
And a lot of them are places I grew up going to.
Some spots have great hiking trails, some have beaches, and there are plenty of small towns where you can wander around, grab lunch, and just take things slow for the day.
I can still do day trips here in Japan, so it's not really about day-tripping itself.
There's just something really special about all those familiar spots back home.
Everyday conversations with strangers
I'm not saying Japan is unfriendly at all.
I've had so many wonderful, kind interactions since moving here.
Since leaving Canada, though, I've really noticed how common small talk is back home.
In Ottawa, you might chat with someone while waiting in line at the grocery store, meet someone new at a coffee shop, or end up having a conversation with someone you're buying something from on Facebook Marketplace.
Those little interactions are such a normal part of everyday life.
Here in Japan, I've found things tend to be a bit more transactional.
If you're buying something at the store, you're usually just buying something.
I definitely miss those small, random conversations that make everyone feel a bit more connected back home.
The bike paths and trails
I took full advantage of Ottawa's biking infrastructure when I lived there.
Summer has always been one of my favourite seasons (aside from fall), so when it rolled around, I was always excited to get my bike out again.
I used to spend entire days biking from the south end into downtown, along the canal, over to Gatineau, and on different trails around the city.
I've always been pretty nervous to bike on the road with cars, so it was really nice to stick to dedicated paths.
I see a lot more people riding bikes in Japan than I ever did in Ottawa (which makes sense because there are more people here), but where I've been staying, most people ride on the sidewalk.
Plus, I haven't really seen separated bike lanes or the recreational paths you see back home in Ottawa either.
The amount of space
When you grow up in Ottawa, the city can start to feel small sometimes.
Eventually, you know all the neighbourhoods, shortcuts, restaurants, and shopping areas like the back of your hand.
Moving abroad completely changed my perspective.
Now, when I think about Ottawa, one of the first things that comes to mind is how much space there actually is.
The roads are wide. The sidewalks are wide. There are huge parks, big backyards, and stretches of forest where you can forget you're in the city.
In Japan, things naturally feel more condensed.
Buildings are closer together, kitchens feel more compact, and during busy times, you can end up packed in like a sardine on the train. To be fair, I’ve lived in the more populated cities here, so I know other areas are probably more spacious.
Still, Ottawa really does have a lot of breathing room.
Tim Hortons and other Ottawa staples
Ottawa is a paradise for a foodie like me.
There are so many great restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and dessert spots all around the city.
But honestly, I didn't think I'd miss Tim Hortons as much as I do now. Getting a steeped tea double-double and a BLT on a sesame bagel was basically a ritual for me. And if I was feeling extra hungry, I’d grab a chocolate-glazed or double-chocolate donut to round everything out.
Beyond Timmy's, I miss the other Ottawa staples that I used to grab every now and then, too.
A good chicken shawarma, fries and a hot dog at a chip wagon, Kettleman's, and even a BeaverTail sometimes.
I’m surrounded by tons of good food here in Japan, but I'm still excited to eat at all these places again when I'm back in Ottawa.
How easy it is to stay active
I think Ottawa made it really easy to stay active, partly because we get all four seasons.
In the winter, you can go skiing, snowboarding, skating on the Rideau Canal, snowshoeing, and tobogganing.
Then summer comes around, and everyone's biking, running, hiking, kayaking, swimming, or spending time outdoors in some way.
I've gone through many a gym phase over the last few years, but I've always loved being out in the fresh air way more.
No matter what you're into, it always feels like something fun to get involved in, and outdoor hobbies just feel like part of everyday life.
Being away from home
Moving abroad is such a huge privilege, and I'm really grateful I've been able to do it this year.
Even though I’m not planning on going back to Ottawa right away, I definitely appreciate the city so much more now.
I think that's one of the nicest parts about leaving home for a while — you come back with even more love for it.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.