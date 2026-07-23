You're not a true Ottawa local if you don't have a strong opinion on these 9 Ottawa things
Locals — this one's for you 👀
I was born and raised in Ottawa, which means I've spent pretty much my whole life living through the city's quirks in all their glory.
And while every Ottawa local has their own experience of the capital, there are a handful of topics we all seem to have pretty strong opinions on.
So, if you don't have at least one hot take about these nine Ottawa things... are you really a local?
1. Shawarma
You already knew this one was coming.
How could the shawarma capital of Canada not spark some of the strongest opinions in the city?
I've personally seen people go to battle in comment sections over which spot deserves the title of Ottawa's best shawarma, and honestly, I get it.
My criteria is pretty simple: it has to be a good price because I still remember when a shawarma cost about $5; it needs to be crispy because there's literally nothing worse than getting to the end and finding a soggy mess, and the potatoes have to be good because no shawarma order is complete without a ridiculous amount of garlic sauce.
Bonus points if they don't charge extra for tabbouleh in your sandwich.
2. OC Transpo
Every Ottawa local has an OC Transpo story — whether it's a good one... or a questionable one.
There are certain experiences that almost all of us go through when taking public transit in the city.
Some people swear by it because it gets them where they need to go, while others seem cursed to have every bus show up late, disappear completely, or somehow never line up with their transfer.
I even know people who stopped driving because taking transit was cheaper, only to end up going back to driving after one too many missed buses and late days getting home from work.
3. Construction and traffic
Speaking of commuting...
I don't know anyone who gets excited to sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 417, and it feels like Ottawa has gotten so much more congested over the years.
Then there's the construction.
Some of it is obviously necessary, but sometimes it feels like every major road is under construction at the exact same time.
Add in the endless, unavoidable potholes, and it's no wonder Ottawa drivers have so much to say.
Before I moved to Japan, I lived near Mooney's Bay while the Bank and Heron intersection was closed for construction, and the traffic was unbelievable.
Trips that should've taken me two minutes by car ended up taking 10 or 15, and eventually I'd just walk because it was genuinely faster.
4. Whether Ottawa is actually boring
I'll admit it — the words "Ottawa is so boring" have definitely come out of my mouth before.
But I'm reformed, I swear.
I think this is one of the opinions that changes depending on what stage of life you're in.
Before moving abroad, Ottawa felt so familiar to me.
It was the same festivals every year, the same restaurants, and the same neighbourhoods, so all the little annoyances stood out a lot more, and I was craving something completely new.
Moving away ended up being one of the best decisions I've ever made, but it also made me appreciate Ottawa in a way I hadn't before.
Now, whenever I think about coming home, I'm excited to revisit old favourites, try new restaurants that've opened, and go to the events I used to skip.
On social media, the opinions seem pretty split between "Ottawa has no nightlife, and it's dead" and "Ottawa is great — you just don't know where to look."
Personally, I think there are a lot of great things about Ottawa. It just took leaving to love them even more.
5. The best neighbourhood
I've been lucky enough to live in quite a few different parts of Ottawa over the years — from Barrhaven and the south end to downtown — so I've definitely developed some strong opinions on the city's best neighbourhoods.
Some people would never live anywhere other than downtown because they love being able to walk to restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores.
Others would pick the suburbs because they like having everything they need close to home without all the hustle and bustle.
Then there are the people who'd rather live even farther outside the city because they couldn't imagine living in the middle of Ottawa.
Honestly, wherever feels like home to you is probably the best spot.
6. Bluesfest lineups
I'm big into music, so every year when Bluesfest drops its lineup, I'm immediately checking to see who's performing — and whether it's even worth buying tickets...
I feel like some years the lineup is undeniably great, while other years I only recognize three or four names.
If I do end up going, it's usually only for a couple of nights.
I've also noticed that Ottawa locals tend to fall into one of three camps: the people who buy a full festival pass every year, the people who avoid Bluesfest like the plague, and the people who happily listen from outside the gates because tickets aren't exactly cheap.
7. Where to find the best pizza
I've had pizza in Ottawa that honestly tasted like wet cardboard... And I've also had pizza that made me question every pizza I'd eaten before it.
Luckily, the city has plenty of great pizza spots, which is probably why locals defend their favourites so passionately.
I always see places like Heartbreakers, Louis', Farinella, and Schoolhouse come up, but I've also met people who exclusively order Domino's or Little Caesars.
At this point, I don't think Ottawa will ever reach a city-wide consensus.
8. Return to office
People always say Ottawa is a government city, and given how many people work for the federal government or the city itself, it's not surprising that return-to-office conversations come up a lot.
I think a lot of us got pretty comfortable working from home during COVID, and once I landed my first fully remote job, I never really looked back.
The flexibility, skipping the commute, saving money on gas or work clothes — it all adds up (and I like working in my pyjamas, sue me).
So far, I don't know many people who are excited about going back into the office four or five days a week... but hey, if that's your thing, all the power to you.
9. The best day trips
Growing up in Ottawa, day trips were basically one of my family's love languages.
I spent so many weekends visiting spots like Manotick, Wakefield, Calabogie, Prince Edward County, and Gatineau — and I've kept that tradition going as an adult.
That said, I think Ottawa locals definitely have their favourites.
Some people almost always head to Quebec for places like Montreal, Montebello, or Mont-Tremblant, while others stick to Ontario and make regular trips to Kingston, Arnprior, or Carp.
Personally, I'll take just about any excuse for a road trip, but I know plenty of people who faithfully return to the same town, cottage, or campground every single summer.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.