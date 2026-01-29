This storybook Ontario town with 3 silky sand beaches is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

It's a beautiful spot to call home.

A person standing on a sandy beach. Right: A person walking down a street with umbrellas.

A beach in Ontario. Right: A small town in Ontario.

@meg_emilyyy24 | Instagram, @brilucas_ | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

If your dream life involves latte stops, charming main streets and long walks along soft, sandy shores, this picturesque lakeside town could be calling your name.

With boutique-style stores, delicious restaurants, and smooth beaches nearby, the town offers a lifestyle that readers say makes it one of the top places to live in the country.

Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to share their picks for the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario waterfront village was one of the answers.

Located in beautiful Prince Edward County, Picton is a quaint Ontario town that combines waterfront scenery with a lively main street. Home to boutique shops, nearby vineyards and access to Lake Ontario, it's become a place readers say they enjoy living in.

The County’s website describes the area as a "unique island-vibe community," noting its long shoreline, historic roots, and a full calendar of year-round events.

Downtown Picton is easy to explore on foot, with independent stores selling everything from books and locally made jewelry to clothing and home goods.

There are also several cafes where you can stop for a drink or a treat, including The Bean Counter Café and Lily’s Cafe, which are popular with both locals and visitors.

Beyond the main street, the town offers cultural and outdoor attractions such as The Regent Theatre and Macaulay Heritage Park, along with galleries, farmers' markets, and seasonal festivals.

A short drive from downtown, Sandbanks Provincial Park is one of the area's popular natural attractions. The park is known for its wide sandy beaches and large dune formations, which have made it a sought-after summer destination.

You can spend warm days walking the shoreline or swimming in Lake Ontario.

Outside the town core, Prince Edward County features hiking trails, roadside markets and a growing wine region. Wineries such as Sandbanks Estates Winery and Closson Chase Vineyard sit among rolling hills and offer tastings throughout the season.

The region has also built a reputation for its food scene, with many restaurants focusing on locally sourced ingredients.

Spots like Flame + Smith, Stella's Eatery, Bocado, and The Royal Hotel showcase dishes that spotlight the area's farms and flavours.

According to Zolo, the average house price in Picton in January 2026 is $674,286, making it a more affordable option than many major cities.

If small-town living and days spent on the beach sound like your ideal lifestyle, this quaint waterfront town might be worth looking into.

Picton BIA website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
best places to live in ontario prince edward county sandbanks provincial park best places to live in canada
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

This Ontario small town with 3 velvety sand beaches is among Canada's 'best' spots to live

The average home price is $500,000. 👀

This Ontario town with cozy streets and waterside charm is one of Canada's best spots to live

It's like stepping into a storybook.

This Ontario gem with waterfront towns and beaches is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

It has "large" homes "priced much lower" than major Canadian cities.

This storybook Ontario town nestled between 2 lakes is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live

It's known for its ice cream scene.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 27 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Tim Hortons is bringing back this donut but you can only order it for a few days

The special donut is on the menu for just a weekend! 👀🍩

Canada's tax rates vary so much by province — Here's who pays the most (& the least)

You could be paying thousands more than your provincial neighbour!

8 government benefit payments Canadians can get from the feds in February 2026

Check if you qualify! 👇

This baby food is recalled in Canada because there could be pieces of plastic and paper

It has been distributed in-store and online.

Canada's best employers for 2026 are hiring and these 13 jobs are high-paying

You can find jobs with Parks Canada, Lululemon, University of Toronto and other top employers.

Lotto Max winner got $1 million and didn't even pick the numbers for the ticket

This winning ticket came in a lottery pack!

10 of the cheapest vacation spots for Canadians in 2026 (and no, they're not in the US)

They're not where you might expect... 🤫

2026 is your best chance to see epic northern lights in Canada until 2037 — Here's where to go

Don't miss out! 🌌

This quaint BC small town is surrounded by endless white sand beaches and lush forest trails

Travel inspo incoming. ✨