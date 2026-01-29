This storybook Ontario town with 3 silky sand beaches is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live
It's a beautiful spot to call home.
If your dream life involves latte stops, charming main streets and long walks along soft, sandy shores, this picturesque lakeside town could be calling your name.
With boutique-style stores, delicious restaurants, and smooth beaches nearby, the town offers a lifestyle that readers say makes it one of the top places to live in the country.
Narcity Canada asked readers on Facebook to share their picks for the best small towns to live in Canada, and this Ontario waterfront village was one of the answers.
Located in beautiful Prince Edward County, Picton is a quaint Ontario town that combines waterfront scenery with a lively main street. Home to boutique shops, nearby vineyards and access to Lake Ontario, it's become a place readers say they enjoy living in.
The County’s website describes the area as a "unique island-vibe community," noting its long shoreline, historic roots, and a full calendar of year-round events.
Downtown Picton is easy to explore on foot, with independent stores selling everything from books and locally made jewelry to clothing and home goods.
There are also several cafes where you can stop for a drink or a treat, including The Bean Counter Café and Lily’s Cafe, which are popular with both locals and visitors.
Beyond the main street, the town offers cultural and outdoor attractions such as The Regent Theatre and Macaulay Heritage Park, along with galleries, farmers' markets, and seasonal festivals.
A short drive from downtown, Sandbanks Provincial Park is one of the area's popular natural attractions. The park is known for its wide sandy beaches and large dune formations, which have made it a sought-after summer destination.
You can spend warm days walking the shoreline or swimming in Lake Ontario.
Outside the town core, Prince Edward County features hiking trails, roadside markets and a growing wine region. Wineries such as Sandbanks Estates Winery and Closson Chase Vineyard sit among rolling hills and offer tastings throughout the season.
The region has also built a reputation for its food scene, with many restaurants focusing on locally sourced ingredients.
Spots like Flame + Smith, Stella's Eatery, Bocado, and The Royal Hotel showcase dishes that spotlight the area's farms and flavours.
According to Zolo, the average house price in Picton in January 2026 is $674,286, making it a more affordable option than many major cities.
If small-town living and days spent on the beach sound like your ideal lifestyle, this quaint waterfront town might be worth looking into.
