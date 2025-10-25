This Ontario town is a beautiful lakeside gem and is one of Canada's 'best' spots to live
It has dreamy beaches and a cozy downtown.
If peaceful, lakeside living sounds like your dream come true, you might want to pack your bags for this quaint small town in Ontario.
Perched along sparkling shores, the cozy gem boasts beaches, charming shops, warm cafes, historic buildings and more, making it look like a scene from a storybook.
You can enjoy a slower pace of life and beautiful countryside surroundings at this spot.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share the best places to live in Ontario. The post received hundreds of comments, and this beautiful beach town was one of the spots mentioned.
Goderich is a picturesque small town nestled along Lake Huron, about three hours from Toronto.
It's known as "Canada's prettiest town," and offers year-round charm and gorgeous lake views.
The quaint downtown feels like something out of a postcard, with its mix of charming boutiques, warm cafes, and friendly pubs.
You won't find endless rows of chain stores here, but it does offer all the essentials, unique treasures, and a laid-back shopping experience.
One of the town's biggest draws is its three gorgeous beaches. During the summer months, you can venture down to the sandy shores and spend your afternoons soaking up the sun, splashing through the waves, or enjoying an evening sunset.
Winter brings a different scene to the town. Snow covers the streets, and shops twinkle with warm lights. You can wander along frosty trails or pop into cafes for a hot drink between errands.
The town slows down a bit, which gives you a chance to enjoy things like skating, snowshoeing, or just wandering the quiet, snow-dusted streets.
According to the town's website, "Goderich is a growing community and the largest urban community in Huron County" and offers "quality childcare, healthcare, top-notch schools, state-of-the-art recreation, dozens of active community and sporting groups/service clubs, as well as government and community services" and more.
Beyond the downtown core, there's plenty to explore. A short drive takes you to the surrounding countryside, where you can discover small farms, quaint markets, and more.
Nearby towns like Bayfield and Kincardine are charming spots for day trips, offering shops, restaurants, and community events.
For nature lovers, the town is close to conservation areas and parks, ideal for hiking, birdwatching, or a peaceful picnic along the river in warmer months.
It also offers picturesque trails, such as the Menesetung Bridge, a restored railway bridge with magnificent views of Lake Huron and the Maitland River.
According to Zolo, the average house price in October 2025 is $597,725, making Goderich a more affordable spot to settle down than major cities.
If you're thinking of relocating, Canadians say this charming small town with beaches and old-world vibes is the place to be.
