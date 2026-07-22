Canada's largest nude beach is in BC and here's why you need to visit (from someone who did)
❗🗞️ Breaking nudes: summer is here.
Tourists — correct me if I'm wrong, but when people think of Canada, I know they don't think about the beaches (especially nude beaches in Canada). They think snow, mountains, hockey, maple syrup, and maybe Ryan Gosling if we're lucky.
They don't picture long stretches of sand, sparkling ocean views and people sunbathing with absolutely no concern for tan lines. I know, I know—it sounds more like the South of France, right?
Wrong.
Tucked beneath the cliffs near the University of British Columbia is Wreck Beach — Canada's largest nude beach. Oh, sorry, "clothing-optional" beach. And in my opinion, it's one of the most beautiful beaches in Canada.
As a born-and-raised Vancouverite, I'd heard about Wreck Beach throughout my pre-teen and teen years. It was one of those places that took on mythical status in high school — a local rite of passage everyone talked about, whether they'd actually been or not.
Thankfully, when I finally made the trek down the infamous 400-some stairs, no one called my mom to tell her they were concerned for my well-being. Probably because I was a 22-year-old adult woman.
But what I discovered was that the nudity was the least jaw-dropping thing about Wreck Beach...
Relax — you don't have to get naked
The biggest misconception about Wreck Beach is that there's a bouncer at the bottom of the stairs who won't let clothed people into the club. In reality, "nude beach" is really just the street term for a "clothing-optional" beach.
Plenty of people opt for swimsuits over their birthday suits. Nobody cares if you go topless, bottomless, or wanna wear your big t-shirt in the water.
I put off going for years because, frankly, I'm a towel-in-the-sauna kinda lady. I don't need to see you, and you don't need to see me. So when my friends reassured me it was a beach, not a secondary strip search at YVR — I finally gave it a shot.
Did I think they were lying? Yes. Were they? No-ish.
There were definitely a f*ck ton of naked people, and I definitely had zero interest in sharing a White Claw with my nudist neighbours, but after 15 minutes the novelty wore off.
It's one of Vancouver's most beautiful beaches
In Vancouver, we're spoiled for choice. It's not like there's only one or two places with a beautiful view — the whole city is basically showing off.
And we do have a lot of beaches that all have their own personalities:
📍 Spanish Banks: Family-friendly, most likely to see kids at summer camp.
📍 English Bay: The prom king of beaches — A.K.A. most popular.
📍 Kits Beach: People you know (and don't wanna know) from high school walking their dogs.
📍 Second and Third Beach: Worst-kept secret.
📍 Wreck Beach: Least clothing. Most beautiful.
The first thing that struck me wasn't the nudity — it was just how stunning it was. Towering cliffs, miles of driftwood, the mountains in the distance and uninterrupted views of the ocean. Unlike some of Vancouver's other beaches, there aren't condo towers or busy roads competing for your attention. It's just nature doing what nature does best.
The nudity might make the headlines, but the vibe is what keeps them coming back.
It's practically phone free
The first thing you'll notice at Wreck Beach is the naked people. The second thing you'll notice is that there are no phones in their hands.
Because photography is heavily discouraged (for obvious reasons; don't take photos of naked people who didn't ask to be in them), people are actually present. They're reading books, laughing with friends and watching the sunset instead of holding their phone in the air for an Instagram story.
I take regular breaks from Instagram because I genuinely can't handle the brain rot of knowing the intimate details of a girl I haven't spoken to since Trig 11. I know her wedding accent colour was sage green. I know she crossed the border to see the Eras Tour, then saw it again in Vancouver. I know far too much against my will, and no amount of muting stories can save me. There are simply too many of them.
Wreck Beach feels like the antidote to all of that. It's like stepping back in a time machine. One of the few places where people are looking at the ocean instead of a screen, and where being offline somehow feels a whole lot more rebellious than being naked.
No shoes, no shirt, FULL service
You'd think Canada's largest nude beach would be a BYO-everything kind of operation. Not so.
Throughout the day, vendors wander by selling everything from fresh empanadas and boozy freezies to cold drinks, snacks and (because this is Wreck Beach)... other stuff.
You'll barely have to leave your towel.
I give the hospitality 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐.
It's Vancouver's best kept secret
In a city overrun with tourists — and a world where every TikToker is blowing up the best neighbourhood spots (guilty as charged) — Wreck Beach somehow still feels like it's in on its own little secret.
Maybe it's the 400-plus stairs. Maybe it's the "nude beach" label scaring off the faint of heart. Whatever the reason, Wreck has managed to hold onto something that's becoming increasingly rare in Vancouver: the feeling that you've stumbled upon a place that hasn't been completely overrun, and it feels worlds away from the city.
Growing up in Vancouver, Wreck Beach was one of those places everyone talked about, whether they'd actually been or not. Visiting almost felt like a rite of passage. And now that I've finally made the trip, I get it. Not because it's Canada's largest nude beach, but because it's one of those uniquely Vancouver places that remind you why people fall in love with the city in the first place.
Whether you leave your swimsuit on or not, it's worth experiencing at least once.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.