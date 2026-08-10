Ontario has an underrated white sand beach town with warm, clear waters and coastal charm
It's a beautiful spot for a weekend escape.
If your summer plans still include a beach day or weekend escape, this lakeside Ontario town deserves a spot on your list.
With shimmering waters and sandy shores, it's a magical spot to spend your summer days, and it's just under 2 hours from Toronto.
Narcity Canada asked readers to name Ontario's most underrated vacation destination, and this beachside gem was one of the recommendations.
Crystal Beach is a charming community in Fort Erie, nestled along sparkling Lake Erie.
The Crystal Beach shoreline, also known as Bay Beach, is one of the region's most popular tourist destinations, according to the official website.
It's known for its "white sandy beaches and clear warm waters," making it feel more like a tropical getaway than a day trip in Ontario.
When you're not relaxing by the lake, you can spend time wandering the town's local boutiques, sipping smoothies from the colourful cafes, and stopping by one of the nearby restaurants for a bite to eat.
The surrounding area also offers bike rentals, paddling adventures and a visit to the Fort Erie Racetrack if you're looking to mix up your itinerary.
You'll need to reserve a day pass to access the beach area during the summer season.
According to the Fort Erie website, passes cost $5 per person Monday through Thursday and $10 per person Friday through Sunday and on holidays, from Victoria Day through Labour Day.
Crystal Beach is part of Niagara's South Coast, dubbed the "unofficial beach capital of Ontario." You can head to other beautiful beaches in the area during your stay, such as Nickel Beach in Port Colborne.
Whether you're planning a quick beach day or a weekend away, Crystal Beach is an Ontario destination that proves you don't have to leave the province to find soft sand and warm water.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.