This white sand Ontario beach town is 'Florida North' and it's a dream spot to move to
It has 20 acres of sandy shores.
If you're dreaming of trading city views for soft sand shores and small town charm, this Ontario spot might be calling your name.
Boasting velvety shores, sparkling lake views and vibrant sunsets, this Ontario beach town is a beautiful spot to settle down, and readers say they dream of moving there.
Narcity Canada asked followers on Facebook which Ontario towns they'd love to move to, and this lakeside gem came up as one of the standout picks.
With its waterfront setting, quaint shops, and beautiful surroundings, it's no surprise readers want to move here.
The destination
Set on the shores of Lake Huron, Grand Bend is a beautiful small town known for its beachy charm and lively atmosphere. Lambton Shores describes it as "one of Canada's best beach towns" and says it's filled with "a variety of restaurants, shops, and nightlife destinations."
The beach has been established as one of Canada's Blue Flag beaches for over 10 years, so you can expect clean shores and safe swimming here.
According to the Grand Bend website, people move to the area to "advance their quality of life or just to love the continuous beaches, warm waters and sandy lake bottoms even if just for the afternoon."
The destination has even been dubbed "Florida North," for its summer vibes and silky shores.
One of Grand Bend's main highlights is its beaches. You'll want to spend your summer days soaking up some sun on the Main Beach, which boasts 20 acres of velvety sand shores and sparkling waters that feel like another world.
The culture
While Grand Bend is known for its beaches, there's a lot more to enjoy in the town.
According to Sol Haven, "living here blends small-town charm with essential amenities," with "everything from artisan bakeries to cozy cafés, galleries, and a lively market scene."
The quaint streets are lined with boutiques and eateries, so you don't have to travel to a city in order to get your shopping done.
The town boasts several restaurants to enjoy, from beachside gems to pizza joints and more.
The Growling Gator is a popular summer dining spot, offering stunning sunset views and tropical vibes that will transport you to another world.
You can check out the Grand Bend Motorplex, which is a premier racing facility known for its fast-paced events, or head to the Farmers' Market, where you'll find a range of local produce.
Grand Bend's theatre, the Huron Country Playhouse, features a range of plays and performances to enjoy.
The town is also close to Pinery Provincial Park, a stunning nature destination boasting 10 kilometres of dune-filled shores.
According to Pinery Retreat, its "pristine beaches, towering dunes, and diverse wildlife" are a major draw, and you can also explore some of the park's scenic hiking trails, which lead to breathtaking views.
Grand Bend hosts community events to enjoy year-round, from Canada Day fireworks to outdoor concerts and more.
Sol Haven says, "One of Grand Bend's greatest strengths is its seasonality — each time of year brings something new to enjoy."
During the fall and winter months, Grand Bend slows down and offers a quieter lifestyle, with the snowy season transforming the town "into a peaceful retreat, ideal for snowshoeing, fireside reading, and quiet reflection."
Fall means crisp mornings and beautiful hikes through Pinery Provincial Park, where you can watch the leaves change.
Summer is when the town truly comes alive, but it can also get quite busy on weekends and holidays, so be prepared for tourists.
While Grand Bend offers a more remote lifestyle, Sol Haven adds that the town "offers a strong sense of connection; both in community and accessibility. With nearby services, healthcare, and larger urban centers within reach, it's easy to enjoy a slower pace of life without feeling isolated."
The cost
So, how much does it cost to settle down in this scenic beach town?
According to Zolo, the average house price in the Lambton Shores region is currently $663,322, significantly lower than Toronto's average of $1,030,073.
The location
Grand Bend's location along Lake Huron makes it an ideal spot for day tripping to beaches and other quaint lakeside towns.
It's a short drive to the beautiful village of Bayfield, known for its storybook vibes, colourful shops, and picturesque beach. It's a great spot for a summer day trip, complete with sun-filled patios and art galleries.
You can also head to Goderich, less than an hour away. Known as "Canada's Prettiest Town," Goderich boasts three beaches and a unique, octagon-shaped downtown lined with local shops and eateries.
Just an hour away from Grand Bend, you'll find Stratford, a gorgeous city with small-town energy and European charm. From April to October, you can enjoy a show at the Stratford Festival, a renowned theatre festival featuring modern and Shakespearean performances.
If you need to get your city fix, London is only an hour away and offers shopping malls, major stores, and more.
With its beautiful beaches and gorgeous scenery, Grand Bend has endless draws. Whether you're dreaming of full-time lakeside living or perhaps a summer home, readers say Grand Bend is a dream spot to move to.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.