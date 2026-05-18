The 'Seashell Capital of the World' is 3 hrs from Toronto and it's a white sand oasis
It's a dreamy spot for a vacation.
If shimmering waters, endless stretches of white sand, shell-filled shores, and island vibes sound like your idea of the perfect vacation, you'll want to keep this dreamy destination on your radar.
Located a short flight from Toronto, this getaway spot is a mini oasis where you can lounge on powdery shores, island hop, and take a dip in sparkling waves.
The destination
Sanibel Island is a majestic, 12-mile barrier island in Southwest Florida near Fort Myers. It's just a roughly three-hour flight from Toronto, making it a convenient spot for a warm-weather vacation if you don't want to travel too far.
This island is known for its epic sunsets, lighthouse, luxurious resorts, and seashells. In fact, it's home to more than 250 types of shells, earning it the nickname "the Seashell Capital of the World."
Sanibel Island, along with its sister island, Captiva Island, has a quiet, laid-back vacation feel, free of traffic lights and chain stores. Instead of high-rises and crowded tourist strips, you'll find bike paths, beach cottages, swaying palms, "Old Florida" charm, and scenic stretches of coastline.
Unlike more high-energy beach destinations, the area offers a slower pace and a chance to unwind in nature. You can enjoy quiet stretches of shoreline, pastel sunsets over the Gulf, and mornings strolling along beaches that are more likely to be dotted with seashells than crowds.
Things to do
The Sanibel and Captiva Islands are ideal for a quiet, relaxing beachside escape. Despite their relatively small size, there are several experiences and attractions to enjoy. This is one vacation where you'll likely want to rent a car, as you won't find public transit on these islands.
The area is the place to be for an island-hopping adventure. The surrounding turquoise waters are dotted with more than 100 islands, and cruises give you the chance to explore some of these hidden gems while soaking up the tropical scenery.
Captiva Cruises offers excursions to several islands in the region, taking you through sparkling waters lined with mangroves, secluded beaches, and coastal wildlife.
Along the way, you might spot dolphins leaping through the waves or seabirds soaring above the water.
Cabbage Key is a must-visit island located about an hour by boat from Captiva.
The tiny island is home to a true hidden gem: Cabbage Key Inn & Restaurant. Open 365 days a year, the restaurant is known for its legendary cheeseburgers and is rumoured to have inspired Jimmy Buffett's hit song "Cheeseburger in Paradise."
Cabbage Key Inn & RestaurantMadeline Forsyth | Narcity
Cheeseburgers aren't the only unique thing about this spot. The walls and ceilings of the restaurant's bar are plastered with thousands of signed $1 bills left behind by visitors over the years, earning it the nickname the "Dollar Bill Bar."
It's said there's between $65,000 and $70,000 in cash hanging throughout the restaurant at any given time, and many visitors bring along a dollar bill or two so they can leave their own mark before heading back to the mainland.
Another charming spot worth exploring in the region is Andy Rosse Lane, a colourful street lined with pastel storefronts, boutiques, galleries, and restaurants.
The small but charming strip features swaying palms, vibrant cottages, and island-style shops, creating a dreamy beach-town atmosphere.
If you're looking for more unique dining experiences, you won't want to miss The Bubble Room. Located on Captiva Island, the restaurant boasts "three floors of vintage wonder, world-famous cakes, and unforgettable dining since 1979."
It feels less like a traditional restaurant and more like a nostalgic funhouse, with vintage toys, retro décor, holiday lights, and quirky trinkets scattered around nearly every corner.
You can dig into fluffy slices of Bubble Bread and a range of main courses, but you'll want to save room for dessert. The restaurant is especially famous for its oversized cake slices, including its popular red velvet and orange crunch flavours. Portions are massive, so you may need some help from friends to finish one of these mammoth desserts.
Red velvet cake at The Bubble RoomMadeline Forsyth | Narcity
Of course, no trip to Sanibel would feel complete without spending time shelling along the shoreline.
The island's unique east-west orientation helps trap seashells along its beaches, creating some of the best shelling conditions in North America.
Visitors often walk slowly along the tide line searching for colourful and unique finds, a posture so common it's earned the nickname the "Sanibel Stoop."
Another attraction worth visiting is the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium, which explores the science, history, and beauty behind the island's famous shells.
The area
While the islands are a dreamy spot for a laid-back vibe, it's worth heading to nearby Fort Myers for even more to explore.
One standout attraction is the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, a sprawling historic property once owned by inventors Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.
You can tour the preserved estates, botanical gardens, museums, and Edison's historic laboratory while learning more about the inventors' lives and their connection to the area.
Downtown Fort Myers also offers waterfront restaurants, boutiques, palm-lined streets, and a lively atmosphere that complements the slower pace of the nearby islands.
You can spend time exploring Fort Myers Beach, a vibrant coastal area known for its long sandy shoreline, waterfront restaurants, and warm Gulf waters.
Compared to the quieter atmosphere of Sanibel and Captiva, Fort Myers Beach has a more energetic beach-town feel, with beach bars, live music, and bustling stretches of sand.
You can stroll along the shoreline, grab an ice cream cone, watch boats drift through the marina, or catch a colourful sunset over the water after a day in the sun.
Fort Myers BeachMadeline Forsyth | Narcity
Where to stay
For a quieter, more classic island stay, Shalimar Beach Resort on Sanibel Island boasts modern, villa-style accommodations steps from the beach. The low-key resort embraces the area's "Old Florida" atmosphere and provides easy access to some of Sanibel's dreamy shelling spots.
Shalimar Beach ResortMadeline Forsyth | Narcity
The property was significantly impacted by Hurricane Ian in 2022 and has since been rebuilt and reopened in 2025, becoming one of the first fully restored, ground-up resorts to return to the island following the storm.
If you're looking for a more lively stay, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina offers a traditional beachfront resort experience, complete with pools, waterfront views, activities, and direct beach access.
Getting there
Travelling to the area from Toronto is relatively simple, with flights available into Southwest Florida International Airport near Fort Myers.
Canadian travellers can fly with Porter Airlines, which offers direct routes connecting Toronto to the region.
If you're planning to visit Sanibel and Captiva Islands, it's best to rent a car, as it's the easiest way to explore the islands and nearby attractions at your own pace.
With its shell-covered beaches, pastel sunsets, hidden islands, and slower pace, the "Seashell Capital of the World" and surrounding Fort Myers region are a dreamy spot for a getaway, just a short flight from Toronto.
Visit Fort Myers offered Madeline Forsyth the opportunity to visit with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.
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