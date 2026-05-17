This bus from Toronto takes you to a turquoise-water oasis that looks like the tropics
You don't need a car to reach this stunning destination.
You don't need a car to enjoy an epic road trip this year. This bus from Toronto takes you to a stunning destination that will have you feeling like you're in the tropics.
With bright, turquoise water, limestone shores, and breathtaking surroundings, it's a magical spot to explore without stressing about the drive.
Tour company Parkbus is offering trips to Bruce Peninsula National Park and the Grotto from July to October this year.
The trip allows you to explore this stunning destination, perched on the shores of Georgian Bay, renowned for its gorgeous shoreline and crystal-clear waters.
One of the highlights of the park is the Grotto, an ancient sea cave set into the limestone coast.
According to Parkbus, "when sunlight hits the water inside, it glows an almost supernatural turquoise, as if someone airbrushed a tropical destination into central Ontario."
Surrounding the Grotto are towering rock faces, rocky beaches, ancient white cedar trees, and the "crystalline turquoise water" of Georgian Bay.
Once you arrive at the park, you can hike to the Grotto through a peaceful forest trail along the Georgian Bay Trail, which takes around 30 to 45 minutes, depending on your pace.
When the forest opens onto the shoreline, you'll get your first look at Indian Head Cove, complete with towering limestone cliffs and "water below so clear you can see the rocks beneath the surface."
To reach the Grotto, you can make your way across the white boulders and rocky shoreline before arriving at the famous sea cave.
On sunny days, the cave shines with an almost "ethereal blue glow" reflecting through underwater openings beneath the cliffs.
Depending on your energy level, you can also explore more of the Bruce Trail, visit the dramatic Overhanging Point, or take a quieter route back through Marr Lake. If you're brave enough, you can even take a dip in the crystal-clear water at Indian Head Cove, but keep in mind that it's freezing, even in summer.
The bus ride takes over 4 hours one-way and gives you about 4 hours to explore the park.
Tickets are available online and can fill up fast, so if you're dreaming of an epic day trip but don't want to deal with the drive, this could be the getaway you're looking for.
Parkbus to Bruce Peninsula National Park
Price: $98 per adult
When: July through October, 2026
Address: Pickup at 34 Asquith Ave., Toronto, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.