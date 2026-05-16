This enchanting waterfront town in Ontario is one of Canada's 'most beautiful' spots to live
It's surrounded by dreamy islands.
Canada is full of beautiful places to call home, from vibrant cities to charming small towns. If you're looking for a scenic place to settle down, this dreamy Ontario village might be worth checking out.
Perched along sparkling waters, the destination is brimming with old-world charm, unique attractions, and outdoor adventures.
We asked readers on Narcity's Facebook page what they think are the most beautiful places to live in Canada, and this Ontario town was among the spots mentioned.
Gananoque is an enchanting small town known as the "Gateway to the Thousand Islands."
Set along the shimmering St. Lawrence River, this historic community is known for its scenic waterfront and timeless charm, making it feel like a step into another era.
Originally settled in the 1700s by United Empire Loyalists, the town's early history includes figures like founder Joel Stone, who relocated to Upper Canada after the American Revolution.
Today, Gananoque still reflects that heritage through its preserved historic buildings and classic architecture, giving the town a distinctly European-style atmosphere.
According to the Gananoque website, "Gananoque offers the pace of quiet rural, living with the amenities of a larger urban centre. Nestled in the heart of the 1000 Islands, Gananoque is home to scenic trails, stunning waterfront vistas and pristine beaches."
"It's also home to thriving industry in the midst of a vibrant arts and culture scene where innovation blooms alongside an abiding respect for heritage and community."
The downtown area features shops, cafes, restaurants, and more to explore.
The town is also home to unique attractions, including the 1000 Islands History Museum, a local theatre, a drive-in, and a sculpture park.
Gananoque's location within the 1000 Islands is another highlight. The region boasts scenic parks, beaches, paddling opportunities, scuba diving, and more, making it an idyllic spot for a nature-focused lifestyle.
You can also find more affordable real estate here than in many major cities. According to Zolo, the average house price in Gananoque in May 2026 is $605,113.
With its shimmering waterfront views, quaint streets, and historic charm, it's no surprise readers say Gananoque is one of Canada's "most beautiful" places to live.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.