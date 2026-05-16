This enchanting waterfront town in Ontario is one of Canada's 'most beautiful' spots to live

It's surrounded by dreamy islands.

A person standing by water. Right: A person sitting with a drink.

A small town in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

Canada is full of beautiful places to call home, from vibrant cities to charming small towns. If you're looking for a scenic place to settle down, this dreamy Ontario village might be worth checking out.

Perched along sparkling waters, the destination is brimming with old-world charm, unique attractions, and outdoor adventures.

We asked readers on Narcity's Facebook page what they think are the most beautiful places to live in Canada, and this Ontario town was among the spots mentioned.

Gananoque is an enchanting small town known as the "Gateway to the Thousand Islands."

Set along the shimmering St. Lawrence River, this historic community is known for its scenic waterfront and timeless charm, making it feel like a step into another era.

Originally settled in the 1700s by United Empire Loyalists, the town's early history includes figures like founder Joel Stone, who relocated to Upper Canada after the American Revolution.

Today, Gananoque still reflects that heritage through its preserved historic buildings and classic architecture, giving the town a distinctly European-style atmosphere.

According to the Gananoque website, "Gananoque offers the pace of quiet rural, living with the amenities of a larger urban centre. Nestled in the heart of the 1000 Islands, Gananoque is home to scenic trails, stunning waterfront vistas and pristine beaches."

"It's also home to thriving industry in the midst of a vibrant arts and culture scene where innovation blooms alongside an abiding respect for heritage and community."

The downtown area features shops, cafes, restaurants, and more to explore.

The town is also home to unique attractions, including the 1000 Islands History Museum, a local theatre, a drive-in, and a sculpture park.

Gananoque's location within the 1000 Islands is another highlight. The region boasts scenic parks, beaches, paddling opportunities, scuba diving, and more, making it an idyllic spot for a nature-focused lifestyle.

You can also find more affordable real estate here than in many major cities. According to Zolo, the average house price in Gananoque in May 2026 is $605,113.

With its shimmering waterfront views, quaint streets, and historic charm, it's no surprise readers say Gananoque is one of Canada's "most beautiful" places to live.

Town of Gananoque Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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