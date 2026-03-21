These dreamy beach towns with sandy shores are some of the 'best' places to live in Ontario
Pack your bags!
If beach days, quaint streets, and sparkling waves sound like your perfect lifestyle, it might be worth considering a move to one of Ontario's dreamy beach towns. These lakeside villages offer soft shorelines, cozy shops, and coastal charm, and locals say they're among the best places to call home.
We asked readers to share their top picks for places to live across the province on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, and these waterfront destinations were among the spots mentioned.
Here are six beautiful beach towns in Ontario that locals say are some of the best spots to live in the province.
South Hampton
About: Southampton is a scenic waterfront village perched on the shores of Lake Huron.
According to the tourism website, it's a "nautical little hideaway" where you can "live like you're in the Hamptons (without breaking the bank)."
The area is renowned for its "beautiful and unspoiled sandy beach," which runs for kilometres and features dune grass, a boardwalk, swings, and more.
The downtown is brimming with cute cafes, galleries, local shops, eateries and more, where you can find everything from unique treasures to delicious meals.
According to PEAK Point Real Estate Brokerage, "Southampton captivates with its blend of scenic beauty, community spirit, and historical charm. Whether you're searching for a waterfront property, a cozy cottage retreat, or a family-friendly home close to beaches and amenities, Southampton offers an idyllic setting for your next real estate investment."
Grimsby
About: Set along the shores of Lake Ontario, Grimsby is just over an hour from Toronto and offers a peaceful yet well-connected place to live. The town is filled with scenic shorelines, historic sites, and local attractions where you can take in the views.
Its streets are lined with independent shops and restaurants, offering a mix of small-town charm and everyday convenience.
One of its most iconic sights is the colourful "painted ladies," a series of vibrant lakeside cottages that look like something out of a storybook.
You're also within easy reach of nearby cities like Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls, making it easy to plan a quick day trip or get a taste of city life.
According to the Town of Grimsby website, "If you are looking for safe neighbourhoods, tree-lined streets, a focus on family, enough space to call your own, and a relaxed pace, then Grimsby is the town for you."
Port Elgin
About: Port Elgin is a picture-perfect Ontario getaway that locals say doubles as an incredible place to live. With six white-sand beaches along the shores of Lake Huron, it's easy to see why this coastal town gets so much love.
From its soft sand to its charming streets and welcoming community, Port Elgin is a beautiful spot to call home.
Its main beach stretches for around three kilometres, and you can spend your summer days wandering along the shoreline and taking a dip in the sparkling waves.
During your evenings, you can catch "some of the most spectacular sunsets in all of Ontario," according to Visit Port Elgin.
Aside from the beach, there's a lot to enjoy year-round, from picturesque walking trails and parks to local markets and seasonal events.
You'll also find cozy cafes, bakeries, and restaurants dotted throughout the town, where you can grab a bite and relax on a patio after a day at the beach.
Port Stanley
About: If your dream lifestyle involves waking by the water, Port Stanley might be calling your name.
This quaint beach town is perched along Lake Erie and offers East Coast vibes and small-town charm.
According to Elgin Tourism, the town has "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on the north shore of Lake Erie." It's an idyllic spot for summer days spent lounging in the sun and taking a dip in the waves.
Around town, you'll find sunlit patios, old-world ice cream shops, and a coastal feel, making it an especially beautiful spot to enjoy during the summer months.
Port Stanley's Instagram page states it's a "fantastic idea" to move here — with welcoming locals, a close-knit community feel, unique shops, year-round events, and "the best restaurants around," it's easy to see the appeal.
For anyone looking for a slower pace and life by the water, this charming destination could be the place to settle down.
Goderich
About: Set on the shores of Lake Huron, Goderich is a charming small town offering a serene escape from city life.
Known as "Canada's prettiest town," it features a picturesque downtown filled with independent shops and cozy places to eat, giving it a cozy, storybook feel.
The town is also known for its trio of scenic beaches, where you'll find soft sand shores and glistening water.
According to the town's website, "Goderich is a growing community and the largest urban community in Huron County" and offers "quality childcare, healthcare, top-notch schools, state-of-the-art recreation, dozens of active community and sporting groups/service clubs, as well as government and community services" and more.
The town is home to several scenic landmarks like the Goderich Lighthouse and the Menesetung Bridge, as well as local attractions such as the Huron County Museum.
Picton
About: Picton is an enchanting small town nestled in beautiful Prince Edward County. The village boasts local boutiques, lush vineyards and sparkling waters, making it a dreamy place to call home.
According to The County website, the area is a "unique island-vibe community," complete with friendly connections, over 700 kilometres of shoreline, a deep history and year-round events.
One of the main highlights of the region is Sandbanks Provincial Park, located a short drive from downtown. The stunning destination features three of Canada's "best" sandy beaches and the world's largest bay-mouth barrier dune formation.
You can spend your summer months wandering along silky shores, swimming in turquoise waves, and soaking up Picton's charm on a patio.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.