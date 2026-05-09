This bus from Toronto takes you to a park with floating boardwalks and 20 km of silky beaches

You can enjoy an epic getaway without a car.

A person sittin on a sandy shore. Right: A person walking on a boardwalk trail.

A park in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming of some warm-weather day trips but don't have a car, you're in luck. This bus from Toronto takes you to a stunning Ontario park with silky beaches and lush trails.

You can spend the day taking a dip in the waves, soaking up views from the observation tower, wandering along floating boardwalks, and more at this destination.

Parkbus is offering day trips from Toronto to Point Pelee National Park. Set along the shores of Lake Erie, the park is the southernmost point of mainland Canada and lies farther south than most of California's wine country.

According to Visit Windsor Essex, the park is "a tiny sanctuary" with a "jungle-like forest" and smooth-sand beaches.

The bus departs from downtown Toronto in the morning and returns in the evening, allowing you to enjoy a day at this nature oasis without stressing about the journey.

Once you arrive at the park, it's yours to explore. You can take an easy stroll to the Tip, the southernmost point of mainland Canada.

Or, wander the one-kilometre-long boardwalk, which takes you over a wetland to an observation tower with towering views of marsh, forest, and lake.

Point Pelee is also known for its beautiful beaches and is home to the longest uninterrupted natural beach in Essex County. You can enjoy 20 kilometres of velvety shoreline stretching along both the west and east sides of the peninsula.

Northwest Beach and West Beach are two of the park's most popular spots to unwind, offering amenities such as washrooms, change rooms, and picnic areas. It's important to note that swimming is not allowed at the Tip.

Parkbus offers several upcoming trips to Point Pelee in May, June, and September.

According to Parkbus, June is a great time to go if you're craving a beach day, while May is ideal for birdwatching, and September allows you to view the fall monarch migration.

The bus departs from Toronto early in the morning and returns in the evening, allowing you about 5 to 6 hours to explore the park. There is an entrance fee to the park that is not included in the price of the bus ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online, so start planning that car-free escape.

Parkbus to Point Pelee National Park

Price: $100 per adult for bus ticket

When: Select dates from May to September, 2026

Address: Pickup at 34 Asquith Ave., Toronto, ON

Parkbus Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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