I moved from Ontario to Vancouver Island and these 12 things were major culture shocks
Island life is different!
I moved from Ontario to Vancouver Island a decade ago, and while I have settled into B.C. living at this point, there were many major culture shocks when I first got here.
Let me start by saying, I had never been to the West Coast before making the cross-country move, so the transition was a big one.
Settling in, far away from family and the big city of Toronto, took time, and many things took getting used to. While I still miss certain aspects of living in Ontario, Vancouver Island has so much charm, and I have grown to love many things about it.
If you're thinking about moving from Ontario to the West Coast, some ways of life may surprise you when you get here.
Here are the biggest cultural shocks I experienced.
Most places close early, even the malls
I worked downtown when I first moved to Victoria, and I remember going for a walk after my shift one evening and wondering why it was so quiet. Turns out many stores close early on weekdays, and many restaurants don't stay open past 10 p.m.
The malls here also have odd hours. Depending on the day of the week, the mall may be closed by 6 p.m.
It can be cliquey
Islanders are friendly, most will smile and say hello as they pass you on a walk, but don't mistake that for an easy social scene in Victoria.
Making genuine friendships on the West Coast takes time and patience. When I first moved here, I was told that islanders can be quite "cliquey." I'll admit I brushed it off at first. But with a decade of living here under my belt, I get it now. Many people who grew up on the island have had the same tight-knit group of friends for years, and getting into that circle doesn't happen easily.
There are lights on the highway
One frustrating aspect of driving on the island highways is getting stuck at traffic lights. Yes, there are traffic lights on the highway. It's not something you see in the GTA. While I have gotten used to it, it can still get annoying.
The mountain views
I had never been to this part of the country before moving here, so the scenic landscape was an adjustment, a beautiful one at that. I had seen photos of the B.C. mountains online, but nothing prepares you for how breathtaking they actually are in person.
Traffic isn't really a thing (at least not in the same way)
Yes, there's traffic on the island, but it's nowhere near as bad as Toronto. You don't spend hours in your car each day on your way to and from work, and it's wonderful.
There are still hot spots around the city where you're bound to get into rush hour traffic at some point, but compared to Ontario, there's less likelihood of experiencing slight road rage.
You're living on island time
As a former Torontonian, I'm used to always being on the go, but islanders like to take their time.
Everything about this place just seems slower-paced than a big city. I would question it at first, but I was often told to get used to it because I'm now living on island time. I'll admit I have learned to slow down in some ways, but that Toronto girl is still in me!
Public transit is different
Public transit was one of the biggest adjustments after moving to Vancouver Island.
Coming from Ontario, I was used to the convenience of the GO train, subways, and streetcars — hopping on and off whenever I needed. On the island, the pace is different. Buses and taxis are the main options to get from A to B, and while Uber finally launched in Victoria a few years ago, it's still not as popular as it is in Toronto.
There are also water taxis downtown, which are a fun and scenic way to get around the Inner Harbour, but they'll only take you so far. If you need to get off the island entirely? You're looking at a ferry or a seaplane (which honestly never gets old).
The shopping scene is smaller
If you love to shop, the shopping scene on Vancouver Island will take some getting used to. Coming from Ontario, the retail options are limited by comparison. The island has two or three decent malls, but the selection inside leaves a lot to be desired.
On the bright side, we have a Costco, an H&M, and Victoria even got its first Uniqlo in 2025, which was a big deal. But if you're someone who relies on a Zara run or an IKEA trip on the weekend, you'll have to plan ahead. The nearest stores require a ferry ride to the mainland.
Winters are mild
Having spent most of my life in the GTA and five years in London, Ontario, during school, I've endured my fair share of brutal winters. By comparison, winters on Vancouver Island are mild, but that doesn't mean they're pleasant.
The cold here is different; it's described as a wet cold you feel in your bones. Snowstorms are also rare, and when one does hit the island, the cities practically shut down. Islanders treat it like an event, and you'll see people enjoying the snow as much as possible before the rain inevitably washes it all away.
I'll take a mild island winter over months of Ontario snow any day, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss a white Christmas.
The ocean views are magical
One of the biggest perks of island life is being within walking distance of the ocean. There is something about a walk or run along the water that never gets old, and if you're lucky, you might spot some incredible wildlife along the way.
Seals and eagles are regular sights, and whale sightings do happen from time to time. However, I have yet to see a whale, even after 10 years of living here. I haven't given up hope yet!
The nature all around you is unreal
The hiking options on Vancouver Island are endless, and each comes with its own stunning views. Whether you're trekking through an old-growth rainforest, climbing a mountain, or wandering along a coastal trail with ocean views, the scenery is hard to beat.
The best part? You can find an amazing spot to go for one of these outdoor adventures anywhere on the island, so you don't have to drive very far.
Getting off the island is expensive
Living on a B.C. island means that getting on and off it requires a bit of planning and a decent budget. If you're taking a car on the ferry, you're looking at over $200 for a round-trip, and that's just with a single passenger. Add in the hour-and-a-half sailing time each way, and a weekend trip to the mainland often means splurging on a hotel too.
Building a bridge between the island and the mainland would make travel easier, but I know it's a controversial topic.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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