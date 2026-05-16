This Ontario park has winding boardwalk trails and golden-sand beaches with 'emerald waters'
It's a magical place to explore.
Who's ready for a warm-weather adventure? If you're craving long walks through scenic landscapes, shimmering water views, and soft-sand beaches, you might want to plan a trip to this majestic Ontario park.
You can spend your days chasing waterfalls, paddling along crystal waters, camping beneath the stars, and more at this spot.
Set along the rugged shores of Lake Superior, a few hours from Thunder Bay, Pukaskwa National Park is a breathtaking destination waiting to be explored.
The park is known for its dramatic landscapes, where hiking trails weave through lush boreal forest and trace the rocky coastline, revealing stunning views of the lake at every turn.
One of Pukaskwa National Park's most famous hikes is the Coastal Trail, a 60-kilometre backcountry route the park's website calls an "adventurer's dream."
The challenging trail takes hikers across beaches scattered with sand and stone before winding through stretches of boreal forest.
Another standout attraction is the White River Suspension Bridge, which hangs 23 metres above Chigamiwinigum Falls and offers dramatic views of the rushing water below.
The park's shoreline is equally stunning, with the website describing it as a place where "Lake Superior laps against golden sand secluded by boreal forest and flanked with rolling granite."
You can spend a summer day at Horseshoe Beach, a peaceful crescent of sand with shimmering water views.
According to the Lake Superior Circle Tour, the remote shoreline features "golden sand and glistening emerald waters," and it will have you forgetting you're in Ontario.
The Boardwalk Beach Trail is a scenic loop that leads to Horseshoe Bay. Beginning at the Visitor Centre, the accessible trail features both boardwalks and gravel surfaces and takes 30 minutes round trip.
You'll wander past rolling sand dunes and enjoy the sound of waves against the shore on this picturesque boardwalk path.
Other shorelines to visit include Middle and North Beach, where long stretches of sand meet blue waters, making them ideal spots for a relaxing beach day.
For those wanting to stay longer, the park also offers campgrounds and pre-set campsites for overnight visits.
With its shimmering shoreline and rugged hiking trails, it's an easy one to keep on the radar for a warm-weather escape.
Pukaskwa National Park
Price: $7.25 per adult
Address: Hwy 627, Heron Bay, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.