This hidden swimming hole has the 'clearest water in Ontario' and it's a dreamy place to float
Get your bathing suit ready!
You don't need to travel to the tropics to find stretches of fine-sand shores and crystal-clear waters. This hidden Ontario swimming hole with shimmering waves and silky beaches will have you feeling like you've jetted off to another world.
Located in Northern Ontario, this hidden gem is a unique spot to take a dip and soak up some summer sun.
Bathtub Island, tucked along the shores of Lake Superior Provincial Park, is one of Ontario's most magical natural wonders.
The rocky outcrop features a smooth, sunken pool that fills with crystal-clear lake water, creating a natural soaking spot that looks almost like a stone tub carved by nature itself. Its unusual shape is what inspired the island's name.
To get there, you can follow a short stretch of the Coastal Trail from Katherine Cove for roughly 500 metres. Once you've reached the shoreline, you can wander through the shallow, glassy waters to the island.
According to Re/Max, it boasts the "clearest water in Ontario," and offers a "refreshing swim experience."
The vivid blue-green water tucked inside the rock formation is like a "spa built by nature," according to the Lake Superior Circle Tour, making it an idyllic place to float, relax and take in the peaceful surroundings.
For even more swimming spots nearby, Katherine Cove is known for its shallower, warmer waters and soft-sand beach.
The sandy shoreline is also perfect for stretching out in the sun while admiring Lake Superior's stunning coastal scenery.
Parking is available at the Katherine Cove and Sand River parking lots. You'll need to purchase a day-use permit to visit Bathtub Island, available at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre, Gatehouse, and Park Office for $15.50.
If you're looking for a unique summer adventure, Bathtub Island offers the "clearest" water in Ontario and is a magical spot for a dip.
Bathtub Island
Price: $15.50
Address: Katherine Cove, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.