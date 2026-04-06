This hidden swimming hole has the 'clearest water in Ontario' and it's a dreamy place to float

Get your bathing suit ready!

A person floating in clear water. Right: An aerial view of a rock in the water.

A swimming hole in Ontario.

@xokellxo | Instagram, @marketaschphotography | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel to the tropics to find stretches of fine-sand shores and crystal-clear waters. This hidden Ontario swimming hole with shimmering waves and silky beaches will have you feeling like you've jetted off to another world.

Located in Northern Ontario, this hidden gem is a unique spot to take a dip and soak up some summer sun.

Bathtub Island, tucked along the shores of Lake Superior Provincial Park, is one of Ontario's most magical natural wonders.

The rocky outcrop features a smooth, sunken pool that fills with crystal-clear lake water, creating a natural soaking spot that looks almost like a stone tub carved by nature itself. Its unusual shape is what inspired the island's name.

To get there, you can follow a short stretch of the Coastal Trail from Katherine Cove for roughly 500 metres. Once you've reached the shoreline, you can wander through the shallow, glassy waters to the island.

According to Re/Max, it boasts the "clearest water in Ontario," and offers a "refreshing swim experience."

The vivid blue-green water tucked inside the rock formation is like a "spa built by nature," according to the Lake Superior Circle Tour, making it an idyllic place to float, relax and take in the peaceful surroundings.

For even more swimming spots nearby, Katherine Cove is known for its shallower, warmer waters and soft-sand beach.

The sandy shoreline is also perfect for stretching out in the sun while admiring Lake Superior's stunning coastal scenery.

Parking is available at the Katherine Cove and Sand River parking lots. You'll need to purchase a day-use permit to visit Bathtub Island, available at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre, Gatehouse, and Park Office for $15.50.

If you're looking for a unique summer adventure, Bathtub Island offers the "clearest" water in Ontario and is a magical spot for a dip.

Bathtub Island

Price: $15.50

Address: Katherine Cove, ON

Lake Superior Circle Tour Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
bathtub islandkatherine covelake superior provincial parkontario swimming holes
TravelCanada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 12 natural wonders

How many of these have you crossed off your Ontario bucket list?

This Ontario spot has a stunning waterfall and hidden sandy beaches with 'emerald waters'

It's a gorgeous place to explore.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've seen at least 5 of these 10 iconic landmarks

How many can you check off the list?

This Ontario park has a secret electric-blue lake and it's a stunning hidden gem

It looks like something off a postcard.

I'm a Gen Z who packed up and left Canada — here's why it was the best choice I've ever made

All it took was one suitcase and a visa application 🧳✈️✨

This $21 train ride from Toronto takes you to a charming beach town with white sand shores

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

I ranked breakfast sandwiches from Canada's major fast food spots and the winner was shocking

There's definitely a #1.

I tried dating in the US and Canada and there are some major differences (one is better)

🇺🇸 keyboard warriors, start cracking your knuckles. 🇨🇦

This Ontario park is a mini oasis with a floating boardwalk and 20 km of velvety beaches

It's a beautiful spot for a spring day trip.