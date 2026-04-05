This $21 train ride from Toronto takes you to a charming beach town with white sand shores

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

A person sitting at a cafe. Right: A white sand beach.

A beach town in Ontario.

@addison_heinl | Instagram, @paperfelt | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Looking for a car-free escape? You don't need to face traffic to enjoy sun-soaked beaches and glistening waters this summer. This quick train ride from Toronto brings you to a charming lakeside town filled with historic streets and quaint shops, no car needed.

You can spend your time strolling along the waterfront, grabbing a bite at a sunny patio, or sinking your toes into soft sand.

Cobourg is a picturesque beach town set on the edge of Lake Ontario.

It's only about an hour train ride away from Toronto with VIA Rail, so you can skip the traffic when heading to this spot. One-way fares start at $21 per adult, and with multiple departures available throughout the day, it's an ideal choice for either a day trip or a weekend away.

The town's website describes it as one of "Ontario's hidden gems." You can enjoy "boutique shopping, locally inspired dining, vibrant galleries, live theatre, and a stunning white sand beach that stretches along a breathtaking waterfront."

On a warm summer day, the beach is a beautiful spot to relax, with soft sand, shimmering water and charming retro lifeguard stations that add to the scenery. You can go for a swim, enjoy a stroll, or take in the waterfront views from the boardwalk.

The beach is about a 20-minute walk away from the station, so it's an easy outing even if you're travelling without a car.

Cobourg's downtown is filled with over 250 locally owned shops and vendors, from cozy bookstores to artisan markets, giving you plenty to browse between beach stops.

During your visit, you can check out attractions such as the historic 19th-century Victoria Hall, the Art Gallery of Northumberland, and the Cobourg & Area Museum.

If you're craving more time outdoors, Victoria Park boasts beautiful scenery, while the marina is the place to go to catch a sunset.

If your trip falls on a Saturday, the Cobourg Farmers' Market is worth adding to your plans, with local vendors offering everything from fresh produce to handcrafted finds.

You can also check out some of the area's walking tours, from cafe-hopping adventures to filming locations around town.

With its soft sandy shoreline and picturesque small-town streets, Cobourg is a beautiful spot for a summer getaway, just a train ride from Toronto.

Toronto to Cobourg

Price: $21 + per adult one-way

Experience Cobourg Website


Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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