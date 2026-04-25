This Ontario park has 10 km of powdery white sand shores and an elevated boardwalk trail

It's a summer paradise.

A boardwalk trail leading to water. Right: A sandy beach.

A provincial park in Ontario.

@carroll159 | Instagram, Pinery Provincial Park | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to hop on a plane to discover golden dunes, soft sandy beaches, and shimmering blue waters. This dreamy Ontario destination is a summer oasis, with boardwalk trails and kilometres of beaches.

Just around three hours from Toronto, the park is an idyllic spot for a warm-weather day trip, with beautiful places to swim, paddle, hike, and soak up the sunshine.

You can easily spend the day exploring the sandy shoreline, wandering along dune-lined trails, and taking a dip in the sparkling waves.

Pinery Provincial Park is a stunning gem located along the shores of Lake Huron, known for its wide beaches and sun-soaked scenery.

The park boasts 10 kilometres of soft, silky shoreline, making it an ideal destination for swimming and relaxing by the water.

According to Ontario's Blue Coast, its "scenic white sand" only adds to its natural charm.

Framed by coastal dune ecosystems, the landscape will have you feeling like you've taken a mini trip to the tropics, especially on warm summer days.

Beyond the beach, there are plenty of scenic trails to explore. The Nipissing Trail leads up to the top of Pinery's "oldest and largest dune ridge," while the Cedar Trail winds through "one of the rarest North American habitats of the Oak Savanna," according to the park's website.

There are several boardwalks throughout the park, including one along the Riverside Trail and one that leads over sand dunes to the water.

For something a little more adventurous, you can also paddle your way along the Old Ausable Channel by canoe or kayak.

Nearby is the cute town of Grand Bend, which Lambton Shores describes as "one of Canada's best beach towns." It boasts an extra sandy beach, charming shops, ice cream spots, and more to enjoy.

It's also worth staying until evening if you can. The sunsets here are known for their bold, fiery skies that light up the shoreline.

With its endless kilometres of shoreline and dreamy boardwalk paths, this provincial park is a summer gem.

Pinery Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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