Ontario's 'best' provincial park has sparkling beaches and 10 km of powdery shores
It's a summer paradise.
If your 2026 goal is to get out and explore more of Ontario, you'll want to keep this beautiful provincial park in mind for a summer escape.
With soft-sand shores, stunning trails, and sparkling waters, it's a warm-weather paradise, and readers say it's one of the best provincial parks in Ontario.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share their pick for the best provincial park in Ontario. This lakeside gem with a velvety sand beach was one of the suggested spots.
Pinery Provincial Park is a dreamy destination located along the shores of Lake Huron in Grand Bend, about a 3-hour drive from Toronto.
The park offers everything from scenic hikes to ski trails and canoe routes, making it the perfect spot for an outdoor adventure.
You can explore 10 walking trails that pass through rare forests and coastal dune ecosystems.
One of its main draws is its beach. Pinery Provincial Park is home to 10 kilometres of velvety sand shores and sparkling waves where you can soak up some sun and go for a dip.
It's worth staying late to catch one of the Pinery's famous sunsets, which paint the skies in vibrant hues of red and orange.
Nearby, you'll find the beautiful beach town of Grand Bend. Dubbed "Florida North," the destination offers another stunning beach as well as quaint streets and eateries.
With scenic trails and a beautiful shoreline, Pinery Provincial Park is an Ontario destination worth exploring, according to readers.
Pinery Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for day use
Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON
