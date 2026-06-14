This Ontario park is a summer gem with 4 crystal-water beaches and boardwalk trails

It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.

A person standing on a beach. Right: Crystal-clear water.

A beach in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

If you're dreaming about a beach day, this Ontario provincial park is the place to be. The destination is home to not one, not two, but four picturesque beaches, making it one of the ultimate spots for a summer escape.

You can spend a day splashing through crystal-clear waters, lounging on the shores, and exploring the scenic trails that wind through the park's landscapes.

Awenda Provincial Park is a warm-weather oasis located along the crystal-clear waters of Georgian Bay. It's home to 33 kilometres of trails to explore, several beaches, private campsites, and the one of the largest stretches of Old Growth Forest in Canada.

There are four beaches to visit in the park, as well as a pet beach where you can enjoy the water with your furry friend, provided they are on a leash.

According to the park, "the most protected and sandiest beach area is at Methodist Point Bay," so if you're seeking soft shores, you'll want to head to this spot.

Georgian Bay is known for its glassy waters, so you can expect clear, shimmering waves during your visit.

There are several hiking trails worth exploring. For a closer look at the park's unique landscape, head out on the Robitaille Homestead Trail. This easy 3-kilometre loop takes about an hour to finish and winds through a centuries-old dune system believed to date back around 11,500 years. The dunes are delicate, so visitors are encouraged to remain on the designated trail to help protect them.

The Beaver Pond Trail and the Wendat Trail both offer sections of boardwalk and gorgeous nature views.

If you'd like a longer getaway, you can book one of Awenda's six campgrounds and enjoy some extended time in the outdoors.

With its crystal-water beaches and gorgeous trails, Awenda Provincial Park is a summer gem waiting to be explored.

Awenda Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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