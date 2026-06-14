This Ontario park is a summer gem with 4 crystal-water beaches and boardwalk trails
It's a dreamy spot for a warm-weather escape.
If you're dreaming about a beach day, this Ontario provincial park is the place to be. The destination is home to not one, not two, but four picturesque beaches, making it one of the ultimate spots for a summer escape.
You can spend a day splashing through crystal-clear waters, lounging on the shores, and exploring the scenic trails that wind through the park's landscapes.
Awenda Provincial Park is a warm-weather oasis located along the crystal-clear waters of Georgian Bay. It's home to 33 kilometres of trails to explore, several beaches, private campsites, and the one of the largest stretches of Old Growth Forest in Canada.
There are four beaches to visit in the park, as well as a pet beach where you can enjoy the water with your furry friend, provided they are on a leash.
According to the park, "the most protected and sandiest beach area is at Methodist Point Bay," so if you're seeking soft shores, you'll want to head to this spot.
Georgian Bay is known for its glassy waters, so you can expect clear, shimmering waves during your visit.
There are several hiking trails worth exploring. For a closer look at the park's unique landscape, head out on the Robitaille Homestead Trail. This easy 3-kilometre loop takes about an hour to finish and winds through a centuries-old dune system believed to date back around 11,500 years. The dunes are delicate, so visitors are encouraged to remain on the designated trail to help protect them.
The Beaver Pond Trail and the Wendat Trail both offer sections of boardwalk and gorgeous nature views.
If you'd like a longer getaway, you can book one of Awenda's six campgrounds and enjoy some extended time in the outdoors.
With its crystal-water beaches and gorgeous trails, Awenda Provincial Park is a summer gem waiting to be explored.
Awenda Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.