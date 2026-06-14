This Ontario beach is a mini oasis with the softest white sand and sparkling blue water
It's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend escape.
If soft-sand shores are what you're after, you'll want to plan a summer escape to this dreamy Ontario beach.
Offering powdery sand, sparkling waters, and stunning views, it feels like a little slice of paradise without leaving the province.
We asked readers on Narcity Canada's Facebook page to share their picks for Ontario beaches with the softest sand, and this breathtaking gem was one of the spots mentioned.
Sandbanks Provincial Park is a warm-weather oasis located in scenic Prince Edward County.
The park is home to not one but three of Canada's "best" beaches, according to the website, offering velvety sand and dreamy views of Lake Ontario.
It's renowned for its baymouth barrier dune system, which is the largest in the world and stretches 12 kilometres.
"While the soft, golden sand warming the bottom of your feet, epic sunsets and rolling waves may trick you into thinking you're in the Caribbean, your GPS will prove you're right here in Prince Edward County," Sandbanks Vacations says.
A major highlight of Sandbanks Provincial Park is Outlet Beach, where you can enjoy wide sandy shores and calm, shallow waters perfect for a summer swim.
Stretching for about two kilometres, the beach is especially popular for its gradual slope into the water, making it a great spot to wade, float, and unwind.
Lakeshore Beach is another scenic place to spend the day, with an expanse of soft sand and tranquil waters that gradually deepen from the shoreline. At roughly seven kilometres long, there's plenty of space to stretch out, stroll the beach, and enjoy the views.
If you're hoping to experience the park's famous dunes, Dunes Beach is worth adding to your itinerary. The landscape is home to sweeping sand formations and clear, warm water, earning it the title of being "easily the most visually stunning," according to Friends of Sandbanks Park.
You can also explore the park's network of trails that winds through forests and other scenic landscapes, offering beautiful views and more.
Since Sandbanks Provincial Park is especially popular during the summer months, it's a good idea to reserve a daily vehicle permit online before visiting.
If you're looking for more silky-sand beaches in the area, you can head to Sandbank's sister beach, North Beach Provincial Park.
According to Ontario Parks, it boasts the "same soft sands and rolling waves."
With its powdery shores and sparkling waves, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a soft-sand paradise, according to readers.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.