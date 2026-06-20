This stunning park with velvet sand dunes and 3 beaches is a road trip from Ottawa
It's like a little slice of paradise. 🌴
Nothing says "summer" like a day at the beach! Thankfully, you don't need to go too far to find gorgeous beaches with clear blue water and soft sand.
Just a short road trip from Ottawa, you can visit a stunning white-sand beach with rolling sand dunes and turquoise waves that's like a little slice of the Caribbean.
Located about 3.5 hours from the city, on the shores of Lake Ontario in Prince Edward County, Sandbanks Provincial Park is the perfect place to soak up the sun this summer.
The park is home to three gorgeous white-sand beaches with shifting sand dunes and shallow turquoise waters that many say are among the best in Canada, and are certainly some of the nicest in Ontario.
The park feels like a tropical island getaway without the plane ticket. It's also one of the reasons that Prince Edward County has become one of Ontario’s most popular vacation spots.
Sandbanks Provincial Park offers all the makings of the perfect beach day, with plenty of activities including walking, cycling, fishing, swimming and camping.
The park consists of three stunning white sand beaches, each with a slightly different feel. Visit Outlet Beach to find a gradual drop-off perfect for swimmers of all abilities, as well as clear blue water, picnic tables and beautiful sunset views.
Lakeshore Beach, set on the western shore of Lake Ontario, also has fine sand that gently slopes into the water, as well as picnic tables where you can enjoy a packed lunch.
Dunes Beach, which may be the most visually stunning beach in the park, features rolling sand dunes and gorgeous deep-blue water. Do note, however, that the beach has a steep drop-off, so swimmers should take extra caution here.
There are also a number of walking trails that allow visitors to experience the dune and wetland habitats of the park.
The Sandbanks Dunes Trail is an easy-moderate 2.5-kilometre trail that loops through a unique dune habitat where you can see the largest dune system of its kind in the world, as well as local wildlife and unusual flora.
There's also the Lakeview Trail, a 2.4-kilometre, one-way trail that leads past shady trees and fields of wildflowers and takes you to a breathtaking view along the edge of Lake Ontario.
The park is set in the community of Picton in Prince Edward County, a charming region full of cute small towns, wineries and plenty of things to do, see and eat.
You'll find an array of charming communities in the region offering trails, parks, antique stores, boutiques and more, as well as tons of restaurants and cafes serving up everything from desserts and barbecue to fresh seafood.
When you need a break from sun and sand, visit Picton's historic Regent Theatre for blockbuster movies, art films and documentaries.
The famous Mustang Drive-in is another classic spot in Bloomfield, where you can enjoy a double feature under the stars.
Sandbanks Provincial Park can get quite busy in the summer, often reaching capacity. For that reason, you may want to book your day-use permit for the park ahead of time.
If you do want to visit other beaches in the area, however, North Beach Provincial Park in Hillier and Wellington Rotary Beach in Wellington also offer pleasant sandy spots with gentle waves.
With its white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water, Sandbans Provincial Park is definitely worth a road trip from Ottawa this summer. Come for the beach and stay for the small-town charm of Prince Edward County — and make sure you catch the sunset.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $10.84+ per vehicle
Address: 3004 County Rd 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just a short road trip from Ottawa, you can visit three gorgeous beaches with soft white sand and turquoise water that look straight out of the Caribbean.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.