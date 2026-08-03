This Ontario beach with sugar-sand dunes and azure water was named among the top 10 in Canada
Who's ready for a beach day?
Summer beach days in Ontario don't get much more dreamy than this.
With towering sugar-sand dunes, bright blue water, and miles of sandy shoreline, this provincial park is often considered one of the province's most breathtaking waterfront escapes, and it recently earned a spot among the best beaches in the country.
A recent study by Travel And Tour World revealed the top 10 beaches in Canada, and this Ontario gem was one of the places mentioned, thanks to its massive dunes and stunning Lake Ontario views.
Located in Prince Edward County, about 2.5 hours from Toronto, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a bucket-list destination for anyone craving a beach getaway without leaving Ontario.
Spanning along the lake's shoreline, Sandbanks is home to the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation, with roughly 12 kilometres of rolling dunes creating a landscape that feels more like a tropical destination than a provincial park.
The park is also home to three major beaches, which are said to be "among the best in Canada."
"While the soft, golden sand warming the bottom of your feet, epic sunsets and rolling waves may trick you into thinking you're in the Caribbean, your GPS will prove you're right here in Prince Edward County," Sandbanks Vacations says.
One of the most popular spots is Outlet Beach, a wide stretch of soft sand with shallow waters that make it a favourite for swimming.
The beach stretches for around two kilometres and is known for its gradual entry, making it a relaxing place to spend a summer day.
Lakeshore Beach offers even more room to unwind, with a long sandy shoreline stretching about seven kilometres along Lake Ontario. Its calm waters and gentle slope make it another scenic spot to soak up the views.
For the most iconic scenery, Dunes Beach is the place to go. Surrounded by massive sand dunes and clear blue water, it has become one of the park's most iconic areas.
Friends of Sandbanks Park describes it as "easily the most visually stunning" beach thanks to its unique landscape and almost tropical appearance.
There is more to explore beyond the shoreline. The park has several scenic trails where you can experience the area's natural beauty from a different perspective.
The Sandbanks Dunes Trail takes you through a "unique and fragile dune habitat" that is the "largest of its kind in the world," while the Lakeview Trail offers sweeping views of Lake Ontario and connects you with the historic Lakeshore and Lakeview Lodges.
If you're making a weekend of it, the nearby town of Picton is worth adding to your itinerary. The charming community is filled with independent shops, restaurants, cafes, and local wineries, making it an easy stop after a day on the sand.
Prince Edward County is also known for its wine country, with dozens of vineyards and tasting rooms scattered throughout the region.
Since Sandbanks is one of Ontario's most popular summer destinations, visitors are encouraged to reserve a daily vehicle permit online ahead of time, especially during peak beach season.
Other Canadian beaches mentioned in Travel And Tour World's roundup include Chesterman Beach in Tofino, Cavendish Beach in Prince Edward Island, and Parlee Beach in New Brunswick.
With its enormous dunes, Caribbean-looking water, and some of the softest sand around, it's easy to see why this Ontario beach earned a place among Canada's top beach destinations.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.