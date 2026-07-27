Ontario's best park has 10 km of velvety sand beaches and an elevated boardwalk trail
It's a dreamy spot for a beach day.
If your ideal summer day includes soft sand, clear blue water and scenic boardwalks, you'll want to plan a trip to this sun-soaked destination.
One provincial park has all the ingredients for a beach escape, with towering dunes, kilometres of shoreline and trails that wind through some of the province's stunning landscapes.
Located about a three-hour drive from Toronto, it's an easy destination for a day trip or weekend getaway, and readers on Facebook say it's the best provincial park in Ontario.
Pinery Provincial Park sits along the shores of Lake Huron.
The park is home to 10 kilometres of sandy shoreline, giving you plenty of space to spread out, cool off in the water or go for a long walk along the lake.
According to Ontario's Blue Coast, the park's "scenic white sand" is one of its standout features, making it feel like you're in a whole other world.
The shoreline is backed by soft coastal dunes that add to the park's beachy atmosphere.
If you're looking to explore beyond the water, there are several scenic hiking trails throughout the area.
The Nipissing Trail climbs to the top of Pinery's "oldest and largest dune ridge," while the Cedar Trail passes through "one of the rarest North American habitats of the Oak Savanna," according to the park's website.
There are several boardwalks throughout the park, including one along the Riverside Trail and another that crosses the dunes before leading to the beach, making it easy to take in the scenery without leaving the trail.
After your visit, you can continue the beach day with a stop in nearby Grand Bend. Lambton Shores describes it as "one of Canada's best beach towns," where you'll find another sandy shoreline, local shops, ice cream stops and plenty of places to grab a bite.
If you have time, you'll want to stick around until evening. Pinery is known for spectacular Lake Huron sunsets, with vibrant shades of orange, pink and red reflecting across the water.
Whether you're planning a relaxing beach day or an outdoor adventure, this Ontario park offers plenty of reasons to make the drive this summer.
Pinery Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.