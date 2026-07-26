Conservatives call for emergency meeting on Trump threats, demand Carney explain plan

Conservatives want emergency meeting on tariffs
Conservatives want emergency meeting on tariffs
Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon, during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

The Conservative shadow minister for Canada-U.S. relations is calling on Ottawa to provide its negotiation plan with U.S. President Donald Trump at an emergency meeting.

Shuv Majumdar says in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney that the Conservatives want an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee on International Trade next week, and Ottawa needs to table its written plans at the hearings.

Majumdar says Carney must explain how the government will address Trump's latest tariff threat.

Trump said Monday the U.S. government will hit an array of Canadian products with 50 per cent tariffs in 30 days.

American officials said the new levies are a response to provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada's supply-managed dairy system and quotas on American cars.

Majumdar says Carney ran a campaign promising to handle the American president but has since caved into many of Trump's demands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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