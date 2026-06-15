10 Ontario provincial parks with breathtaking beaches and powdery sand shores to explore
Get your goggles ready!
Beach season has officially arrived in Ontario, and the province is full of beautiful shorelines where you can swim, sunbathe, and relax beside sparkling water.
From sweeping dune landscapes to quiet coves and hidden stretches of sand, Ontario's provincial parks offer plenty of dreamy beach escapes. Whether you're looking for vibrant waterfronts or peaceful spots to unwind, there's no shortage of beautiful shorelines to enjoy this summer.
Here are 10 Ontario provincial parks with stunning beaches worth visiting this season.
Wasaga Beach Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 1 Jenetta St, Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a classic Ontario beach escape this summer, you might want to take a trip to the world’s longest freshwater beach. Home to a shoreline that stretches for 14 kilometres along Georgian Bay, Wasaga Beach is famous for its soft sand, shallow water, and laid-back summer atmosphere.
You can spend the day swimming, sunbathing, or strolling along the expansive waterfront. The beach is divided into several different areas, each offering a unique experience, from lively sections with nearby amenities to quieter spots where you can relax by the water.
Lake Superior Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: Katherine Cove, Algoma, Unorganized, North Part, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked along the rugged shoreline of Lake Superior Provincial Park, Katherine Cove is a picturesque beach known for its white sand and shimmering, clear water. The secluded spot offers stunning views of the lake and a peaceful setting for a summer outing.
The water tends to be on the chilly side, so it's best to visit on a hot summer day.
You can also take a short walk to Bathtub Island, a basin-shaped rock formation just offshore. Named for the pool-like depression at its centre, the natural feature fills with crystal-clear water, creating a unique place to wade and float while taking in the surrounding scenery.
Turkey Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 194 Turkey Point Rd., Turkey Point, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known for its warm, shallow waters and wide stretch of soft sand, Turkey Point Provincial Park is a dreamy summer escape. The scenic destination earned the nickname "Ontario's Riviera," thanks to its picturesque waterfront and sparkling waves.
Whether you're looking to get out on the water or just relax by the shore, it's an ideal place to soak up the sunshine.
Pancake Bay Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 12729 Hwy 17N, Batchawana Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dreaming of turquoise water and soft sandy shores? This northern Ontario beach delivers both, with stunning "Caribbean-blue" waves that make it feel like a faraway land.
Located within Pancake Bay, the beach boasts 3.2 kilometres of fine sand bordering the shores of Lake Superior. While the lake is known for its cool temperatures, the shallow waters here tend to warm up in summer, making it a popular place to take a dip.
Beyond the beach, you can explore nearby hiking trails that lead to spectacular lookouts over the bay, offering sweeping views of the shoreline and surrounding wilderness.
Long Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning Lake Erie destination is a summer dream come true, with turquoise water, sandy shores, and a stunning natural wonder.
Long Point is home to a 40-kilometre sandspit and 2 kilometres of shoreline where you can take a dip, making it an idyllic summer escape. You can spend the day swimming, lounging on the beach, or taking in views of the sparkling shoreline.
There are several places to access the waterfront within the park, including sandy day-use areas and beach sections near the campground, giving you plenty of space to enjoy the scenery and sunshine.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: With soft sand, rolling dunes, and clear blue water, this Ontario destination feels more like a tropical getaway than a provincial park. Sandbanks is home to three scenic beaches that, according to the park, "are among the best in Canada."
The park is also known for its remarkable dune system, including the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation. Towering sand dunes and vibrant turquoise water create a breathtaking landscape that's perfect for a summer escape.
Each beach offers a different swimming experience. Outlet and Lakeshore beaches feature gradual, shallow entries into the water, while Dunes Beach has deeper water and a steeper drop-off for stronger swimmers.
Killbear Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 35 Killbear Park Rd, Nobel, ON
Why You Need To Go: With numerous sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a scenic, rugged shoreline, Killbear Provincial Park is a dreamy spot to enjoy the great outdoors this summer.
The day-use area features a 2-kilometre horseshoe-shaped beach with soft-sand shores. There are also several trails to explore once you've had your beach fill.
North Beach Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 440 North Beach Rd., Consecon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to leave Ontario to find a beach that feels like a tropical escape. North Beach Provincial Park in Prince Edward County offers a long, silky sandbar stretching into the clear waters of Lake Ontario.
You can explore a 1,200-metre ribbon of soft sand, along with an additional 800 metres of beach on the sheltered side of North Bay. The gentle shoreline and gradual drop-off into the water make it a great spot for swimming on warm summer days.
Often considered a quieter alternative to nearby Sandbanks, the park offers a more relaxed atmosphere while still delivering that shoreline beauty and summer beach experience.
Pinery Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 9526 Lakeshore Rd., Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Perched along the shores of Lake Huron, this Ontario destination is home to one of the province's most scenic beaches. With soft sand dunes, shallow sparkling water, and sweeping sunsets, it's a beautiful spot for a classic summer day by the lake.
The park boasts 10 kilometres of beach where you can walk, swim, or relax along the water's edge.
Awenda Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: 670 Awenda Park Rd., Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful park is home to four sandy beaches with glassy waters, making it a gorgeous spot for a day trip or longer summer escape. There is also a pet-designated beach where you can hang out with your furry friend.
In addition to swimming, you can explore the park's picturesque trails, which range from 1 to 13 kilometres in length.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.