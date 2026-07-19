Ontario has a park on a 40 km sandspit with crystal beaches and sunsets like tropical Hawaii
Who's ready for a beach day?
If your summer plans include chasing turquoise waters, vibrant sunsets, and sandy shores, this Ontario park deserves a spot on your getaway list.
Located just a few hours from Toronto, this hidden gem feels like a tropical escape thanks to its clear blue waters, long, velvety beaches, and peaceful natural surroundings.
The park's unique ecosystem has even earned it recognition as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, making it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts.
Long Point Provincial Park is a slice of summer paradise located in the charming lakeside community of Port Rowan, about 2.5 hours from Toronto.
With more than a century of history, the park is one of Ontario's oldest provincial parks and continues to draw visitors with its peaceful shoreline and natural beauty.
It's home to soft, sandy beaches and glassy, shallow waters, making it a dreamy spot to soak up some sun and enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.
One of the park's most impressive natural features is its enormous sandspit, which extends 40 kilometres into Lake Erie and creates more than 2 kilometres of shoreline to enjoy.
Whether you want to swim in the lake, relax on the sand, or wander along the beach, there are plenty of ways to take in the scenery.
"The sandy, soft, and seemingly endless beach is a perfect place to cool off in the waters of Lake Erie, or explore the driftwood sprinkling the shores," the Great Lakes Guide says.
There are plenty of places to enjoy the shoreline, such as Monarch's Rest and Turtle Dunes Campground. The day-use areas are in the New Park as well as Cottonwood Campground in the Old Park.
Beyond its beautiful beaches, the park offers a variety of ways to explore the outdoors, including 4 campground areas, scenic bike trails, and opportunities to spot wildlife and migrating birds.
Make sure to stick around until the evening, as the sunsets are a highlight of the park. As the Great Lakes Guide notes, "since the park is located on a long, flat spit of land jutting out into the lake, the sunsets are said to rival even those seen in tropical Hawaii."
The nearby village of Port Rowan is worth a visit, with its quaint shops, waterfront views, and relaxed small-town charm.
With sandy beaches, beautiful scenery, and plenty of summer adventures, this hidden Ontario gem is a beautiful destination for a warm-weather getaway.
Long Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for a daily vehicle permit
Address: 350 Erie Blvd., Port Rowan, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.