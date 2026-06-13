Five kids killed in Ontario collision, others seriously injured: police
Five children are dead and an infant is among the six people injured after a two-vehicle collision in rural Ontario.
The Ontario Provincial Police say the four girls and one boy were all related and between the ages of four and 12.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m., Friday evening, in Mapleton Township, northwest of Kitchener, at the intersection of 4th Line and Wellington Road 12.
Investigators say a van with 10 people inside and a sport utility vehicle with one person collided at the intersection.
An infant and four adults from the van and the driver of the SUV were hospitalized with serious injuries.
"This is an unimaginable loss," OPP Superintendent Dwight Thib told reporters at police headquarters in Fergus, Ont.
Thib thanked the "Good Samaritans" who stopped to help first responders, adding the victims received "immediate care" at the scene.
At least three people were airlifted to various trauma centres, while others were rushed to local hospitals.
Gregg Davidson, the mayor of Mapleton Township, said he doesn't yet know whether the victims are local residents.
"Our hearts go out to the family members involved, to the friends of the family," Davidson said. "So many deceased in this one crash."
The mayor said there are supports available for the volunteer firefighters and other first responders who were at the collision scene.
"It's certainly not something you would want to come up upon," Davidson said.
"Our community is strong, and our community is resilient," Davidson added. "We'll respond with kindness and love, like we always do."
Police are investigating the full circumstances of the crash, Thib said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2026.
By Elissa Mendes | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.