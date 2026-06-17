'Electrical non-compliances' found at B.C. waterpark where kids were burned

Electrical woes at B.C. park where kids burned
Electrical woes at B.C. park where kids burned
A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wears a uniform while at the central reporting station in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

A safety regulator has found "electrical non-compliances" at a British Columbia waterpark where a group of 12 schoolchildren suffered burns.

Technical Safety BC, which is leading the investigation into what went wrong at Cultus Lake Waterpark on Monday, says the finding means the park in the Fraser Valley will be shut until the problems are fixed and there is no timeline for reopening.

The regulator that oversees amusement parks says its safety officers are “conducting a thorough assessment” at the park where the group suffered electrical burns.

Technical Safety BC says in a statement that the park’s owner will need to fix “all hazards” before reopening, and while the closure may be disappointing for families, public safety is the top priority.

Police in the Fraser Valley said Tuesday that the incident didn’t appear to involve any criminal acts, and WorkSafeBC says it issued a stop-work order at the park after the incident.

Chilliwack RCMP said the children from Minnekhada Middle School in the Coquitlam School District made contact with a railing beneath a ride in the area where people line-up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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