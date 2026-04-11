Cause of chemical spill in Victoria still unknown

City spokesperson says Crystal Pool is safe again, but remains closed until Tuesday
Cause of chemical spill in Victoria still unknown
Members of the Capital Regional District Hazmat Team are seen responding to a hazardous materials incident involving chlorine gas exposure at the Crystal Pool, in Victoria in a Friday, April 10, 2026, handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - City of Victoria (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

A City of Victoria spokesperson says the investigation into the cause of a chlorine gas exposure at a local recreation facility is ongoing. 

Eight people were taken to hospital Friday after two chemicals combined to create chlorine gas, and Colleen Mycroft, intergovernmental and media relations manager, says WorkSafeBC staff are continuing their search for the cause of the incident at Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre.

The spokesperson says close to 90 patrons and 13 staff were at the facility when the chemical exposure happened, prompting its evacuation and a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area, which was later lifted.

Mycroft says the facility is now safe to enter, but will remain closed until Tuesday morning, as city staff work with WorkSafeBC to prepare for the reopening at 5:30 a.m. 

She says it is not clear yet which two chemicals combined to create the hazardous chlorine gas.

Following the evacuation of the facility, members of the Capital Regional District HAZMAT Response Team entered the facility, Mycroft says, and safely disposed of the chemicals.

She says Friday's incident was the first of its kind in 25 years that required the response of the fire department. 

Crystal Pool is Victoria's only public pool, and a referendum last February approved plans to borrow almost $170 million to replace the facility, which is more than 50 years old, and scheduled to close in the fall of this year.

Mycroft says Friday's incident is not related to the age of the facility.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says in a statement issued Friday they were called to the facility at around 11 a.m., and transported eight patients to hospital in stable condition, after assessing 10 patients.

Island Health says in a statement issued Friday that it is not able to share any updates about the condition of the patients, citing privacy legislation.

The health authority temporarily cleared the emergency rooms at two local hospitals to prepare for the arrival of patients among other steps, but did not initiate a Code Orange, which is used for a disaster or mass-casualty event. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.

By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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