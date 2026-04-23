New evacuation alert issued for Old Fort, B.C.

New evacuation alert issued for Old Fort, B.C., residents after landslide
New evacuation alert issued for Old Fort, B.C.
A slow moving landslide is seen inching down a hillside in northern British Columbia, prompting the evacuation of nearby Old Fort, B.C., in an undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Ministry of Forests and Lands, Marten Geertsema, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Writer

Officials have issued a new evacuation alert for residents in an area of northeastern British Columbia where a landslide has cut off access to the neighbourhood. 

The Peace River Regional District has issued a notice to an expanded group of homes, telling residents of Old Fort that they should be prepared to leave on short notice.

The 400-metre long slide formed on Sunday, triggering the initial evacuation order for dozens of residents after it cut off road access in and out of the community. 

The latest alert says the landslide poses a potential danger to life and health caused by increasing ground movement in the community, which is about five kilometres south of Fort St. John. 

Residents who were not able to leave after an evacuation order was issued late Monday have been asked to shelter in a safe place and conserve essential supplies.

Jordan Kealy, the member of the legislature for the area, says about 70 people have been evacuated, while others have chosen to stay in the area, where a landslide in 2018 also forced an evacuation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026. 

By Marissa Birnie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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