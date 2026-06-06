This new bus trip from Toronto takes you to dreamy Muskoka towns and tickets start at $10
You don't need a car to explore Cottage Country.
Get ready for a Muskoka summer! Quaint lakeside towns, sparkling beaches, and stunning hikes await at this iconic destination, and you don't even need a car to get there.
A new bus route connects Toronto to small Muskoka towns, letting you explore the picturesque area without sitting behind the wheel.
FlixBus, in partnership with Explorers' Edge, is expanding its service to Muskoka and the wider Great Canadian Wilderness region.
A FlixBus bus.Courtesy of Flixbus
Beginning June 8, FlixBus will offer seasonal connections between Toronto Union Station, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville, South River and North Bay. The company is also adding Parry Sound Municipal Airport to the existing Sudbury route.
"Transportation is one of the missing pieces in rural destination development," James Murphy, CEO of Explorers' Edge, said in a press release.
"At a time when affordability matters more than ever, FlixBus gives us a platform to connect the economics of travel with real, bookable tourism products. Just as important, the schedule allows visitors to arrive, check in, explore and build a meaningful itinerary. International travellers already understand this transportation model. Our job now is to connect the bus directly to the outdoor experiences, accommodations and communities that make this region so compelling."
The service offers various getaway options for day trips or longer escapes. You can explore some of Muskoka's picturesque small towns, relax by a lake, soak up some sun on the patio, and enjoy Cottage Country to the fullest without stressing about parking spots.
Some drop-off locations may require a walk or a quick taxi ride to reach the downtown areas.
The seasonal service will run five days a week from Thursday to Monday until Thanksgiving, and tickets from Toronto to Gravenhurst start at $9.98 one-way, depending on the day you're travelling.
The bus departs from Union Station at 9:30 a.m. and arrives in Gravenhurst at 12:10 p.m., then continues to North Bay, with connections along the way. The return trip leaves Gravenhurst at 6:35 p.m. and reaches Toronto at 8:35 p.m.
If you're looking for a car-free summer escape, Ontario's Cottage Country has just become more accessible.
FlixBus Muskoka Route
Price: $9.98 + per adult
When: Launching June 8 to Thanksgiving, 2026
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.