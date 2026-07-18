Unifor releases details on tentative agreement with Ford

Unifor releases details on proposed Ford deal
Unifor releases details on proposed Ford deal
The company logo is shown on the tailgate of an unsold 2026 F150 pickup truck sitting for sale outside a Ford agency Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Writer

Thousands of Canadian auto workers could secure three per cent wage increases every year for the next three if they agree to a new labour contract.

Unifor released details of a proposed collective agreement between its bargaining leads and Ford Motor Company on Saturday.

The union says the deal includes a renewed commitment by Ford to keep its facilities open where Unifor employees work.

The bargaining team says Ford has also committed to investing more than $1 million into its plants in Windsor and Oakville, Ont.

Union officials say the results of a vote by its members on the agreement will be announced Sunday. 

Negotiations began on June 22, coming at a time when deals at all three of the big American automakers were set to expire.

The union opted to negotiate with Ford first, a move similar to the one it took during the last round of talks in 2023

Unifor officials said they were unavailable to comment until Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's warmest beach is like a trip to Florida with real palm trees and fine-sand shores

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

5 of the worst neighbourhoods in Toronto — according to a local

Not to be rude, but… 😬

You could be eligible for part of the $8.7M government of Canada class action settlement

Not all class members can submit a claim.

This new Canadian coin looks like a fancy black penny and it's worth much more than one cent

It features leaves from the sugar maple tree.

Convoy organizer Pat King guilty of intimidation, Appeal Court rules

Convoy organizer King found guilty of intimidation

Canada Pension Plan payments for July are going out soon and maximum amounts are over $1,500

You might be able to get retroactive payments.

7 things about my Canadian childhood that my American friends are jealous of

🇨🇦The Great White North 🇨🇦 >

Government investigating CN's actions after rail crew caught in wildfire

Feds investigating after CN crew caught in fire