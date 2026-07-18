Unifor releases details on tentative agreement with Ford
Thousands of Canadian auto workers could secure three per cent wage increases every year for the next three if they agree to a new labour contract.
Unifor released details of a proposed collective agreement between its bargaining leads and Ford Motor Company on Saturday.
The union says the deal includes a renewed commitment by Ford to keep its facilities open where Unifor employees work.
The bargaining team says Ford has also committed to investing more than $1 million into its plants in Windsor and Oakville, Ont.
Union officials say the results of a vote by its members on the agreement will be announced Sunday.
Negotiations began on June 22, coming at a time when deals at all three of the big American automakers were set to expire.
The union opted to negotiate with Ford first, a move similar to the one it took during the last round of talks in 2023
Unifor officials said they were unavailable to comment until Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2026.
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