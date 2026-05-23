This 1.5 hr bus trip from Toronto takes you to Ontario's 'most beautiful village'

You can spend a summer day exploring storybook streets.

A person standing on a historic street. Right: A street with shops.

A small town in Ontario.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Lead Writer, Travel

Ontario is full of quaint towns and villages, and you don't even need a car to reach one of the province's most beautiful.

This quick bus trip from Toronto takes you to a stunning small town perched along a gorge, and it's a magical spot for a day trip.

You can spend a sunny afternoon strolling along storybook streets, dipping into local boutiques, exploring scenic trails, and filling up on ice cream cones at this enchanting destination.

Tour bus agency Parkbus is offering trips from Toronto to Elora on select dates between May and October.

The trip takes about an hour and a half and lets you explore this charming old-world village as well as a picturesque conservation area with towering limestone cliffs.

The bus stops at both the Elora Gorge Conservation Area and the quaint village of Elora, giving you the option to spend time at one spot or explore both in a single outing. The village is roughly a 30-minute walk from the gorge, so it's a good idea to bring comfortable footwear if you plan to visit each destination during your trip.

According to Parkbus, the Elora Gorge is one of the company's most popular day-trip destinations, known for its scenic hiking trails and tubing from June to September. Entry to the gorge is included in the bus fare, though visitors hoping to go tubing will need to reserve a spot in advance.

The nearby village of Elora also makes for a dreamy day out. Parkbus describes the destination as "arguably the prettiest village in Ontario," with "nineteenth-century limestone storefronts" and many hidden gems to explore.

Often called "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is filled with picturesque views and storybook charm.

You can spend the day wandering past cozy cafés, visiting the quaint vendor market, and exploring one-of-a-kind local shops. With its historic limestone architecture and old-world atmosphere, the village feels like a little slice of Europe in Ontario.

The Parkbus service departs from downtown Toronto in the morning and returns in the late afternoon, making it an easy car-free getaway. More information and tickets for the Elora Gorge excursions can be found on the Parkbus website.

If you're planning a summer day trip but don't have a car, this Parkbus trip lets you explore scenic trails and storybook streets without the stress of driving.

Parkbus to Elora

Price: $73 per adult

When: Select dates from May to October, 2026

Address: Pick up at 34 Asquith Ave., Toronto, ON

Parkbus Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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