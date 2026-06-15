This bus from Toronto takes you to Canada's best freshwater beach with kilometres of sand
It's a dreamy spot for a summer getaway.
You don't need a car to enjoy an epic summer getaway. This bus from Toronto takes you to a retro beachtown with kilometres of silky sand.
You can spend a weekend strolling along the shoreline, taking a dip in the sparkling waves, exploring the cute shops, and more, all without stressing about the drive.
FlixBus offers daily bus service between Toronto and Sauble Beach.
Located on the shining shores of Lake Huron, Sauble Beach is a dreamy summer destination and is known as Canada's "best freshwater beach."
The bus departs from Union Station and makes several stops in the Toronto area before arriving at Sauble Beach. The entire trip takes about 4 hours and 25 minutes.
It's an ideal destination for a weekend escape or summer vacation, with buses arriving daily in the mornings and departing in the early afternoon.
Once you arrive at Sauble Beach, you can enjoy over 11 kilometres of soft sand. According to Destination Ontario, it's "perhaps the most luxurious white sand beach" in the province and "is one of Ontario's most highly sought-after beach destinations."
The cozy beach town is dotted with boutiques and eateries where you can enjoy a treat and browse for unique items.
Aside from the beach, you can check out attractions like the Sauble Speedway, Ascent Aerial Park, and Giggles Arcade.
If you're looking for a place to stay, the June Motel is a retro, 1970s-inspired retreat complete with sunsets on the beach and poolside frosé.
There are also campgrounds and cottage rentals available in the area.
If you're dreaming about a car-free getaway in Ontario, Sauble Beach is a dreamy summer paradise waiting to be explored.
FlixBus to Sauble Beach
Price: $35 + per ticket
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.