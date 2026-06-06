Ontario's sparkling amethyst mine just reopened and you can pick handfuls of dreamy gems

You can dig-your-own amethyst!

A person holding amethyst. Right: A person sitting on purple rocks.

An amethyst mine in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

This Ontario destination is a hidden gem — literally. The sparkling amethyst mine is brimming with beautiful purple stones, and you can even pick your own to bring home with you.

The mine has just reopened for the season, so if you're looking for a unique summer activity in Northern Ontario, you'll want to keep it in mind.

Amethyst Mine Panorama, situated around 60 kilometres from Thunder Bay, is a dazzling attraction with acres of glittering gemstones.

The mine officially reopened on June 1 and welcomes visitors 7 days a week until October 1.

The "must-see" Northern Ontario destination is home to a 5-acre digging area that, according to the website, is "loaded with amethyst."

You can spend your day hunting for your very own amethyst, which comes in four colours at the mine – purple, lavender, red and black.

Once you've found all of your shimmering stones, you can head to the washing station to get them polished and cleaned.

You'll also want to save time for some of the mine's guided and self-guided tours, which "highlight the history, geology and mineralogy of Amethyst Mine Panorama."

The mine features a Welcome Centre where you can discover items such as amethyst jewelry, gifts, souvenirs, food, and beverages.

Digging for amethyst can get a bit messy, so it's a good idea to wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing during your visit.

Admission to the mine is $12.50, and the dig-your-own amethyst is $6 per pound.

If you're looking for a unique summer outing, this sparkling stop is a real rock-solid choice for a day of adventure.

Amethyst Mine Panorama

Price: $12.50 admission fee, $6 per pound of amethyst

When: Until October 1, 2026

Address: 500 Bass Lake Rd., Shuniah, ON

Amethyst Mine Panorama website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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