Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, June 5 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
A ticket has won the jackpot!
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out for June 5.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $15 million jackpot is available along with Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 each.
There is a jackpot winner and a Maxplus winner, so here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the winning tickets, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Saturday, June 5?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 5 are 11, 16, 27, 34, 40, 47 and 49, with 26 as the bonus number.
There is a winner of the $15 million jackpot in Friday's draw! The winning ticket has been sold in the Prairies.
Also, one of the Maxplus prizes worth $100,000 has been won with a ticket sold in Ontario.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on June 9 will offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 2?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for June 2 were 6, 7, 23, 28, 34, 40 and 43. The bonus number was 53.
Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw, but two $100,000 Maxplus prizes were won with tickets sold in Ontario and the Atlantic region.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.